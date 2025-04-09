MDC reminds turkey hunters to utilize interactive online resource for up-to-date zone closures

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds turkey hunters that they cannot take wildlife, except waterfowl, when river levels exceed specified limits on local river gauges in certain flood-prone areas in southeast Missouri.

As of April 9, all regulatory flood zones – not including Scott County – are closed to all hunting, excluding waterfowl.

Hunters are reminded to keep an eye on flood-prone areas within southeast Missouri by utilizing MDC’s free interactive online map at https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/regulations/southeast-missouri-flood-map. The interactive online resource shows in real-time which areas are open or closed to hunting, and the numbers on the map refer to zones referenced in the regulation.

“Several years ago, this regulation was enacted to provide better protection to wildlife living along the Mississippi River in the bootheel portion of southeast Missouri,” said MDC Protection Regional Supervisor Russell Duckworth. “When flooding occurs, the wildlife habitat is inundated with water, forcing wildlife to flee.”

For a complete listing of this rule, see 3 CSR 10-7.405 of the Wildlife Code of Missouri.

Learn more about Missouri’s hunting regulations online at https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/regulations.