NEBRASKA, April 9 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, 402-580-9495

Dan Curran, NBDC, 402-416-5743

Governor Pillen and the Nebraska Business Development Center Recognize Business Award Winners



LINCOLN, NE – Tuesday, Governor Jim Pillen congratulated recipients of the annual Business Awards presented by the Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC).

“NBDC provides businesses with the resources and guidance they need to grow, at no cost,” said Gov. Pillen. “Today’s award winners show the spirit of entrepreneurship is alive and well across Nebraska. The businesses being recognized create jobs, solve problems and show that Nebraska is the place to bring innovative ideas to life, in part because of the level of support available in this state through organizations like NBDC.”

With nine offices across the state and headquartered at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO), NBDC offers no-cost consulting services that span from start-up to succession. NBDC is also the home of the SourceLink Nebraska program, which plays a key role in the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by connecting businesses with the resources they need to succeed.

UNO Chancellor Dr. Joanne Li noted that her own parents were entrepreneurs, and she saw firsthand the hard work and dedication it took to grow an enterprise from the ground up.

“NBDC is very important to the state of Nebraska. It’s one goal is to promote growth and development for our businesses – and you are the lifeline, the bloodline, for economic development,” Li told the award recipients. “I thank the Governor for having today’s ceremony to celebrate your hard work, because you set the example for us to continue to be entrepreneurs for the state of Nebraska.”

K.C. Belitz, Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) Director, emphasized the importance of growing talent right in Nebraska. “We have to home grow our own,” he said. “That’s going to be an important strategy for building the Nebraska economy. It’s great to be celebrating today’s business owners who are showing that Nebraska is the best place to be an entrepreneur.”

Dan Curran, NBDC’s executive director, announced the awards and highlighted the wide range of services NBDC offers.

“This year’s NBDC award recipients embody the innovation and determination that fuel Nebraska’s economy,” said Curran. “Entrepreneurship is about tackling challenges head-on, and the dedication of these individuals and businesses helps make Nebraska an exceptional place to live and work. We are honored to celebrate their achievements today.”

Nebraska Business Development Center – 2024 Business Award Winners

Champion of Small Business – Elevator (Omaha)

Entrepreneurs Shannon and Emiliano Lerda created Elevator, a co-warehousing and community space in downtown Omaha, to support more than 150 small business owners. Recognizing their commitment to fostering Nebraska’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, NBDC has named Elevator the 2024 Champion of Small Business.

The Lerdas launched Elevator after struggling to find flexible warehouse space for their e-commerce business. With guidance from NBDC, they developed a business plan and financial strategy, transforming a four-story building into a thriving hub for startups. Their innovative approach has attracted funding for expansion into Des Moines and Kansas City, ensuring more entrepreneurs have the resources to succeed.

Government Contractor of the Year – Daycos (Norfolk)

Daycos, a transportation revenue solutions company, has been recognized as the 2024 Government Contractor of the Year for securing a Tier 1 subcontractor role in a Department of Defense (DoD) contract. CEO Brandon Day credits the company's growth to its commitment to workforce retention, government contracting, and community involvement.

Daycos, which has worked with NBDC since 2009, processes more than 400,000 invoices annually and earned a B Corp Certification for its high standards in performance and transparency. The company’s success underscores the impact of Nebraska businesses in the federal contracting space.

Innovation Business of the Year – Set Your Sites (Lincoln)

Lincoln-based Set Your Sites has been honored as the 2024 Innovation Business of the Year for revolutionizing campground management. Stacy and Dustin Dam created Set Your Sites to provide real-time availability checks, mobile payments, and Wi-Fi services for campers, solving a long-standing issue in the industry.

Inspired by a frustrating campground reservation experience, the Dams developed a technology-driven solution. With guidance from NBDC, they transformed their idea into a business that improves efficiency for campgrounds and enhances experiences for campers nationwide.

SourceLink Nebraska Resource Partner of the Year – Entrepreneur’s Education Collaborative (Statewide)

The Entrepreneur’s Education Collaborative (EEC), led by Blake Martin, has been named the 2024 SourceLink Nebraska Resource Partner of the Year for an unwavering commitment to supporting and connecting Nebraska’s entrepreneurial community.

A founding member and leader of the Entrepreneur’s Education Collaborative (EEC), Martin has played a pivotal role in developing free learning opportunities to help entrepreneurs succeed. Martin says the organization sponsors six or seven educational events a year, with more if a topic warrants attention. His efforts have enhanced access to entrepreneurial education, streamlined resources, and expanded outreach beyond metropolitan areas to a statewide audience. Under his leadership, EEC has continued to grow since its founding in 2016.

About the Nebraska Business Development Center

The Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC) provides confidential, no-cost business consulting services to any Nebraskan wanting to start, grow, or transition a business. NBDC is a University of Nebraska at Omaha center with nine locations, partnering with the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Kearney, Wayne State College, and Chadron State College to deliver its services statewide.

In 2024, NBDC served over 2,000 clients, leading to a $716.5 million impact to the Nebraska economy through job start or creation, business investments, government contracts, and SBIR awards.

KC Belitz, Chancellor Li, Shannon and Emiliano Lerda, Gov. Pillen

Champion of Small Business

KC Belitz, Chancellor Li, Brandon Day, Gov. Pillen

Government Contractor of the Year

KC Belitz, Chancellor Li, Stacy and Dustin Dam & family, Gov. Pillen

Innovation Business of the Year

KC Belitz, Chancellor Li, Winsley Durand, Gov. Pillen

SourceLink Nebraska Resource Partner of the Year

(Winsley is with MCL Construction, a sponsor of the Entrepreneur’s Education Collaborative)