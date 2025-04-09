Aleshire & Wynder Secures Another Court Victory Protecting Local Control and Charter Rights

About

Aleshire & Wynder is a unique law firm dedicated to the representation of public entities by providing innovative, ethical, and cost-effective legal representation. We are a law firm that has focused its practice on an area some may consider a legal specialty: public agency representation. A number of our attorneys have over 50 years of public service, and collectively our attorneys have worked for a majority of the major municipal law firms in Southern California. Individually and collectively, we love public service. We enjoy the complexity and variety of issues, including unique areas of law such as land use, constitutional and environmental law. We also enjoy the dynamic of the political process and working with elected officials and professional staff who are similarly motivated to serve the public. Above all, we have a deep appreciation for democratic values and processes at the local level.