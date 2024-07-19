Orange County Business Journal Names Aleshire & Wynder a 2024 Best Place to Work
Award Recognizes Orange County, California Workforces with Positive Employee Ratings
The firm is committed to celebrating, welcoming, and respecting the uniqueness of its employees, fostering a work environment where individuals can freely express their authentic selves”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleshire & Wynder, LLP was named one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Orange County. The awards program is a project of the Orange County Business Journal in partnership with Workforce Research Group.
— Sunny Soltani
This county-wide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, workforce, and businesses.
Organizations across the county entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Orange County. The combined scores of the evaluations determined the top organizations and the final ranking.
The ranking of the winning organizations was released via a special section of the Orange County Business Journal’s July issue.
"A&W remains dedicated to attracting and retaining a diverse and talented workforce. The firm is committed to celebrating, welcoming, and respecting the uniqueness of its employees, fostering a work environment where individuals can freely express their authentic selves," says Managing Partner Sunny Soltani. "I am beyond proud of our Firm! We are expanding and currently recruiting."
For more information on the survey process for the Best Places to Work in Orange County program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkOrangeCounty.com.
About Orange County Business Journal
Each week, the Orange County Business Journal delivers the most complete package of news and information on Orange County’s companies, industries, and businesspeople. It is comprehensive, authoritative, concise, and entertaining. Presented in a lively and accessible format, the Business Journal is required reading for Orange County executives, managers, and professionals—written in an up-tempo, breezy style that reveals the drama, excitement, and fun in business.
About Aleshire & Wynder
Aleshire & Wynder is a unique law firm dedicated to representing public entities by providing innovative, ethical, and cost-effective legal representation. The firm and its attorneys are passionate about public service, relishing the intricacies and diversity of issues involved, including specialized areas like land use, constitutional law, and environmental law. They find fulfillment in navigating the dynamics of the political process and collaborating with elected officials and dedicated professional staff who share their commitment to public service.
A&W has established a comprehensive internal program focused on identifying and removing barriers to career advancement while creating opportunities for both attorneys and staff to achieve their maximum potential. These efforts align with the firm's overarching mission to deliver exceptional legal services tailored to the distinct needs of the communities it serves.
To learn more, please visit awattorneys.com.
Sunny Soltani
Aleshire & Wynder
+1 949-250-5407
ssoltani@awattorneys.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook