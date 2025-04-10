Cash is Still King: Why Pye Founder Jegil Dugger is Fighting for Underserved Communities in Restaurant Tech

For me accessibility isn’t a feature it’s the foundation. I know what exclusion feels like and I’m committed to building solutions that bridge the gap not widen it.” — Jegil Dugger, CEO and Founder of Pye

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the restaurant and hospitality industry leans further into digital transformation with cashless payments and self-service kiosks becoming the norm one critical question remains: What happens to the communities left behind?Nearly one in five African Americans are underbanked or unbanked relying solely on cash to meet their everyday needs. The move to cashless-only systems does not just create technical challenges. It widens existing inequalities and leaves millions without access to basic services.Enter Jegil Dugger, founder and CEO of Pye , one of the fastest-growing self-service kiosk companies in the industry. A former standout collegiate and professional athlete turned entrepreneur, Dugger's journey from incarceration to innovation fuels his mission to build tech that includes everyone. He understands what it feels like to be on the outside looking in and is determined to change the system from within.“For me, accessibility isn’t a feature it’s the foundation,” says Dugger. “I know what exclusion feels like and I’m committed to building solutions that bridge the gap not widen it.”Pye is creating a new standard in restaurant tech. While most self-service solutions prioritize speed and aesthetics Pye takes a different approach. The company’s kiosks are sleek and efficient but also designed with real-world accessibility in mind. They accept cash support in multiple languages and are intuitive enough to use regardless of age or digital literacy.This kind of inclusive technology is rare in an industry that often moves fast and leaves behind those who cannot keep up. Dugger is raising his voice to challenge that trend and bring humanity back to the innovation conversation.“At the end of the day we are designing for people,” Dugger says. “And people come from all backgrounds with different needs. Our job is to meet them where they are not expect them to catch up to us.”Dugger and the Pye team will be at the National Restaurant Association Show this year showcasing their next-generation self-service kiosks and leading the conversation around inclusion in restaurant technology.Journalists interested in exploring how cashless trends are impacting underserved communities or how founders like Dugger are changing the game are encouraged to connect with him for interviews, commentary, or feature stories.About Pye:Pye is a self-service kiosk company on a mission to make restaurant and hospitality technology more accessible and inclusive. Built with empathy and designed for everyone, Pye’s kiosks offer modern solutions that don’t leave anyone behind.

