President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Virginia

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Commonwealth of Virginia to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms and flooding from Feb. 10-18, 2025.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities in Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Craig, Dickenson, Floyd, Franklin, Grayson, Lee, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties and the independent city of Bristol.

Jeffrey L. Jones has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.