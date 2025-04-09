Holocaust Education Foundation Honors Aija Mayrock with 2025 Voice of Kindness Award

Aija Mayrock, 2025 Voice of Kindness Award Recipient

MSHEF celebrates Mayrock’s creative advocacy for Holocaust education and anti-hate initiatives.

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) proudly announces Aija Mayrock as the recipient of its 2025 Voice of Kindness Award. A bestselling author, content creator, and advocate, Mayrock is recognized for her impactful work in Holocaust education and her unwavering commitment to combating antisemitism and hate.The Voice of Kindness Award honors individuals who use their platform to inspire empathy and compassion. MSHEF presents this annual award in May at its Journey For The Living fundraising kickoff event, celebrating extraordinary efforts to foster kindness and historical awareness. Past honorees include Holocaust survivor Mark Schonwetter, comedian Claudia Oshry, and WABC7 Eyewitness News anchor Michelle Charlesworth.Aija Mayrock’s Commitment to Holocaust EducationIn June 2024, Mayrock conducted a powerful interview with MSHEF Co-Founder, Mark Schonwetter , sharing his Holocaust survival story with her global audience. Through her storytelling, she highlighted the resilience of survivors, the rise of antisemitism, and the critical role of education in preventing future atrocities. Her work aligns with MSHEF’s mission to promote respect, kindness, and historical awareness through Holocaust education."I am deeply honored to receive the 2025 Voice of Kindness Award from MSHEF. The stories of Holocaust survivors must never be forgotten, and I am committed to using my platform to amplify their voices and ensure that future generations learn from history. MSHEF’s work is critical in this moment, and I am proud to support their mission in every way I can," - Aija Mayrock.Award Presentation at Journey For The LivingMayrock will be honored at MSHEF’s Journey For The Living Kickoff event on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 11 AM ET at the Livingston Oval in Livingston, NJ. The event raises funds to support Holocaust education programs in schools nationwide.About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education FoundationThe Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding educational grants that support Holocaust education and anti-hate initiatives. Through grants of up to $1,000, MSHEF provides funding for resources such as museum field trips, books, curriculum development, and survivor speaker engagements. Learn more at mshefoundation.org or contact connect@mshefoundation.org.About Aija MayrockAija Mayrock is a bestselling author, poet, and content creator, known for her viral series “Jews Around the World”, which has garnered over 20 million views. She has published two acclaimed books: The Survival Guide to Bullying (Scholastic, translated into 10 languages) and Dear Girl, a poetic journey of self-empowerment. Her work is integrated into school curricula across the U.S., and she has performed at Madison Square Garden, the United Nations, and other global venues. In 2024, she earned an MBA from Columbia Business School, was named an Eisenhower Fellow, and was recognized on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her leadership in advocacy and storytelling.

