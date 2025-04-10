TEC Mailing Solutions Launches 'AI First Step' Program for Agentforce, Leveraging Verify and Confirm™ for Salesforce®

logo flow

SUN PRAIRIE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEC Mailing Solutions, a leading provider of address verification, mailing and fulfillment solutions, has announced the launch of AI First Step for Agentforceor other LLMs, a program designed to fill a critical gap in data quality for Salesforce users. Built on the company’s Verify and Confirm ™ platform, the solution tackles persistent address update challenges faced by B2C organizations.Each day, nearly 100,000 U.S. residents move — a figure that underscores the difficulty of maintaining accurate customer addresses. For Salesforce users, outdated addresses often go undetected until a delivery failure occurs, if they’re updated at all. Manual update processes, when they exist, can take up to three months.“Traditional address verification focuses on standardization, but that alone doesn’t account for human behavior,” said Scott Eganhouse, VP at TEC Mailing Solutions. “People move — and if you’re not leveraging tools like the USPS National Change of Address service (NCOA), your data quality initiatives and AI models like AgentForceare built on shaky ground.”The AI First Step program is designed to improve:• Data standardization and de-duplication• Cross-object and cross-org consistency across Contacts, Accounts, and Opportunities• Reporting and analytics accuracy• Workflow automation and visibility• Continuous feedback loops for maintaining up-to-date dataVerify and Confirm™ for Salesforce is a secure, managed package that allows organizations to easily map and update the objects requiring current address information. TEC Mailing, known for powering the backend operations of pharmaceutical fulfillment companies and statement providers, processes billions of address records annually. Verify and Confirm™ for Salesforceis based on real-world delivery and fulfillment insights — making it a rare “unicorn” app for the B2C Salesforce market.To learn more about Verify and Confirm™, contact TEC Mailing Solutions at sales@tecmailing.com or visit verifyconfirmncoa.com. About TEC Mailing Solutions: About: TEC Mailing Solutions LLC is a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of name, address hygiene, bulk mail and parcel sortation services for web-to-print, CRM, OEM, ERP, and variable digital printing solutions. TEC Mailing's services are embedded functions in applications to improve workflow or standalone web portals: MailListCleaner, MailPreparer™, MailPieceTracker™, ParcelPrep™, and Verify & Confirm are available direct or through a network of resell/referral partners and VARs. Privately held, the corporate office is in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Find more information at http://www.tecmailing.com or call 866-379-9437.

