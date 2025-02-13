Verify and Confirm aims to be a SalesForce Admins best friend leveraging the National Change of Address (NCOA) database

Submit Release
SUN PRAIRIE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEC Mailing Solutions introduces, Verify and Confirm™ for Salesforce®, a simple yet powerful app that automates the updating of address-related data whenever a prospect, client, or patient moves, leveraging the National Change of Address (NCOA) database.

Many Salesforce instances depend on reactive workflows, updating addresses only after a delivery failure a process that can take months and negatively affect client satisfaction, retention, and increase costs. Verify and Confirm™ addresses this issue by enabling Salesforce administrators to automate updates proactively, reducing manual effort and enhancing operational efficiency.

The scope and challenges associated with consumer address data are often underestimated. Resources typically focus on one-time address verification processes. Furthermore, verification does not account for changes when consumers move, resulting in outdated information. With approximately 100,000 people moving daily in the U.S., every organization using Salesforce in a B2C capacity requires a strategy to update information using the National Change of Address database, and Verify and Confirm simplifies this process.

Key Benefits:
• Non-Profits: Track donor relocations for improved campaign outcomes.
• Healthcare: Ensure accurate receivables for Medicare and Medicaid.
• Commerce Cloud: Reduce returns and enhance customer satisfaction.
• AI Integration: Prepare for AgentForce® or other LLMs that require clean data.

Utilizing the National Change of Address database or NCOALink® should be the initial step for those considering the use of AgentForce® or other LLM/AI solutions combined with account-based de-duping solutions. Data quality has proven to be the most critical success factor when using AI.

For further information, please contact TEC Mailing Solutions via Sales@TECMailing.com or call 608-825-8525. System Integrators are also encouraged to reach out to learn about affiliate programs.

