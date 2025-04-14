Burlington Country Club Updates Official Address to Align with E-911 GIS System

Burlington Country Club, one of Vermont’s top-rated private country clubs, is updating its address to improve emergency response and location accuracy.

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vermont’s premier private golf club, Burlington Country Club, is pleased to announce an upcoming change to its official address, effective Tuesday, April 15, 2025, as part of a statewide initiative to align with the E-911 GIS system.

This update has been in development for the past year and a half and is designed to enhance location accuracy and emergency response efficiency. While the Club’s physical location remains unchanged, the State’s E-911 team has assigned unique addresses to each building on the property and approved a new road name for internal navigation.

New Address Designations:

Main Clubhouse - 460 Country Club Road

Pro Shop - 480 Country Club Road

Driving Range - 10 Fairholt Drive

Pool House - 399 Country Club Road

Maintenace Garage - 245 Country Club Road

This change is crucial to supporting emergency services, deliveries and navigation tools. Burlington Country Club reassures its members and guests that all facilities and services remain in the same location – only the official address designations are being updated. Members and visitors are encouraged to update their records and GPS systems accordingly. Burlington Country Club’s website, social media, and printed materials will also reflect these changes moving forward.

