IRS reminds taxpayers to access or create an IRS Online Account today

IR-2025-43, April 9, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers that it’s not too late to access or create an individual IRS Online Account. An IRS Online Account makes it easy for people to quickly get the tax planning information they need.

With the same convenience as online banking, taxpayers can log into their accounts to:

View key details from their most recent tax return, such as adjusted gross income.

Request an Identity Protection PIN and access it throughout the year.

Check the status of a refund.

Get account transcripts, including wage and income records.

Sign tax forms, such as power of attorney and tax information authorizations.

View and edit language preferences and request alternative media.

Receive and view over 200 IRS electronic notices.

View, make and cancel payments.

Set up or modify payment plans and check their balance.

Earlier this year, the IRS added the ability for taxpayers to use their IRS Online Account to view and download the following key tax documents:

Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statement

Form 1095-A, Health Insurance Marketplace Statement

Form 1099-NEC, Nonemployee Compensation.

Recently, the IRS added more information return documents to the IRS Online Account. Taxpayers can now also view and keep track of the following critical tax records:

Form 1099-DIV, Dividends and Distributions

Form 1099-SA, Distributions From an HSA, Archer MSA or Medicare Advantage MSA

Form W-2G, Certain Gambling Winnings

Form 1099-INT, Interest Income

Form 1099-MISC, Miscellaneous Income

Form 1099-R, Distributions from Pensions, Annuities, Retirement or Profit-Sharing Plans, IRAs, Insurance Contracts, etc.

These information returns are filed and reported by employers, financial institutions, government agencies and other payers to both the payees and the IRS. These documents provide information that can help taxpayers file their returns. The information is available for tax years 2023 and 2024 and is found under the Records and Status tab in the taxpayer’s IRS Online Account.

For more information visit the IRS Online Account for Individuals Frequently Asked Questions page on IRS.gov.