Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,702 in the last 365 days.

IRS reminds employers: Educational Assistance Programs can help pay employee student loans through 2025

IR-2025-81, Aug. 6, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today issued a reminder that employers can continue to use educational assistance programs to help employees pay down student loans through December 31, 2025.

Under current law, employers may contribute up to $5,250 annually per employee toward student loan repayment without those payments being counted as taxable wages. This provision, originally expanded by pandemic relief measures, allows workers to receive tax-free help paying down qualifying student debt.

Employers can include student loan payments as part of their broader educational assistance programs, which traditionally cover tuition, books, and other education expenses.

See Publication 15-B, Employer’s Tax Guide to Fringe Benefits for more information about setting up or administering educational assistance plans.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

IRS reminds employers: Educational Assistance Programs can help pay employee student loans through 2025

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more