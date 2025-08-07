IRS reminds employers: Educational Assistance Programs can help pay employee student loans through 2025
IR-2025-81, Aug. 6, 2025
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today issued a reminder that employers can continue to use educational assistance programs to help employees pay down student loans through December 31, 2025.
Under current law, employers may contribute up to $5,250 annually per employee toward student loan repayment without those payments being counted as taxable wages. This provision, originally expanded by pandemic relief measures, allows workers to receive tax-free help paying down qualifying student debt.
Employers can include student loan payments as part of their broader educational assistance programs, which traditionally cover tuition, books, and other education expenses.
See Publication 15-B, Employer’s Tax Guide to Fringe Benefits for more information about setting up or administering educational assistance plans.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.