IRS Nationwide Tax Forum standard rate deadline approaching for Orlando and Baltimore

IR-2025-80, Aug. 5, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded tax professionals that space is filling up quickly for the remaining 2025 IRS Nationwide Tax Forum events. The Chicago, New Orleans and San Diego forums sold out, and the IRS encourages those planning to attend in Orlando or Baltimore to register before the standard rate deadlines.

Tax professionals who register by the standard deadline pay $319 per person. After that, on-site registration will be available for $399, space permitting.

Locations and registration details

The following is the remaining 2025 IRS Nationwide Tax Forum lineup:

Location Forum dates Standard rate pre-registration deadline Orlando, FL Aug. 26-28 Aug. 12 Baltimore, MD Sept. 9-11 Aug. 26

About the IRS Nationwide Tax Forum

The IRS Nationwide Tax Forum is the agency’s largest annual outreach event tailored for the tax professional community. The three-day program features:

The IRS urges interested tax professionals to register soon to secure a spot.

For full details and to register online, visit IRS Nationwide Tax Forum.