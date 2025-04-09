Hot Girl Walk Event Supports Malibu Small Businesses for Wildfire Relief

Mia Lind leading a Hot Girl Walk Mia Lind is the Creator of the world-famous Hot Girl Walk Hot Girl Walk along the Beach in Santa Monica, California

Free Event led by Hot Girl Walk Founder Mia Lind on Saturday, April 12, 2025

I am bringing the Hot Girl Walk community to Malibu to support small businesses that are facing real challenges. Malibu is a special place, and I am excited to support the Malibu community.” — Mia Lind, Creator of the world-famous Hot Girl Walk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Girl Walk, the global wellness movement that empowers women and others through fitness, confidence, and community, is proud to announce a free Hot Girl Walk event in Malibu to support small businesses. Event details and Sign Up Link are below:

Hot Girl Walk Malibu Sign Up Link

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM

Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM PST

Location: Broad Street Coffee Co, 3888 Cross Creek Road, Malibu

The event, led by Hot Girl Walk founder Mia Lind, will begin and end at the Broad Street Coffee Co in the Malibu Mart. Attendees will join Mia for an inspiring 2 mile walk, where they are encouraged to focus on the pillars of the Hot Girl Walk: Things you’re grateful for, your goals and how to achieve them, and your confidence (how ‘hot’ you are!). The free event will attract participants from all over the Los Angeles area to support local businesses impacted by the closure of the Pacific Coast Highway – a critical lifeline for Malibu’s economy that is closed due to the recent wildfires.

Hot Girl Walk is continuing to build the brand’s ‘Hot Girl Walk for Good’ initiative, which has raised thousands of dollars to support organizations like the Los Angeles Downtown Women’s Center, which supports many people that have been affected by the wildfires.

Local residents, visitors, and fans of the Hot Girl Walk movement are invited to attend this free event. There will be fun giveaways, and it’s a great opportunity to connect with others while supporting Malibu small businesses.

About Hot Girl Walk

Mia Lind created the Hot Girl Walk in 2020, during the pandemic, as a way to deal with the negative impacts of isolation. She went on 4 mile walks, confronting her negative self-talk, and focusing on positive, aspirational thoughts and ideas.

Mia began to think of her walks as a 'Hot Girl Walk,' and she focused on 3 things during the walk: Gratitude, Goals and Confidence.

The results were amazing: Mia became more confident, happier, and successful in her day-to-day life. Her friends and family encouraged her to share her ideas, and the Hot Girl Walk brand was born, with the first video posting in January 2021. Hot Girl Walk has billions of hashtags and views on social media, and many millions of people worldwide have become part of the Hot Girl Walk, making it a truly global phenomenon.

The Hot Girl Walk is a 4 mile, outdoor walk, where you focus on 3 things:

1. What you're grateful for

2. Your goals and how you're going to achieve them

3. Your Confidence (How HOT you are!)

You can find out more about Hot Girl Walk by visiting www.hotgirlwalk.com or at Hot Girl Walk on Instagram

SOURCE: HOT GIRL WALK LLC

Hot Girl Walk and HGW are registered trademarks of Hot Girl Walk LLC, all rights reserved

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.