Hot Girl WalkⓇ Partners with Non-Profits in LA, New York, and Miami to Raise Funds for Women’s Supportive Health

Hot Girl Walk on the Beach in Santa Monica next to the iconic Boardwalk

Hot Girl WalkⓇ launches Hot Girl WalkⓇ for Good initiative, giving back to local non-profit organizations that support women across the United States

Hot Girl Walk is all about recognizing the things in your life for which you are grateful. I always encourage attendees to take that energy, and carry it with you throughout the rest of your day” — Mia

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Girl WalkⓇ (HGW™) is a global fitness phenomenon that encourages women to go on walks while thinking about Gratitude, Goals, and Confidence. Walking is a low-impact exercise that has a low barrier of entry, with a plethora of benefits including heart health, weight management, and mental health. Millions of people go on a Hot Girl WalkⓇ daily and share their routines on social media. The Hot Girl WalkⓇ was created in 2020 by Mia Lind, a senior at the University of Southern California at the time. Since then, Lind has expanded the brand, hosting free Hot Girl WalkⓇ events with thousands of attendees all over the world. Hot Girl WalkⓇ hosts monthly events in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami, with the support of Hot Girl WalkⓇ Ambassadors. They have also hosted events in London, UK, Boston, Las Vegas, Australia, Austin, and more.

The mission of Hot Girl WalkⓇ is to lower the barrier of entry for fitness and to create an inclusive, accessible community. They do not charge for their events, and have worked with several partners to support this mission including Reebok, lululemon, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Zyrtec, PepsiCo (LifeWTR), and more.

Hot Girl WalkⓇ for Good:

Since gratitude is the first pillar of the Hot Girl WalkⓇ methodology, they have launched an initiative to be grateful, and to give back to the community: Hot Girl WalkⓇ for Good. They will be hosting three events in three cities, all on Saturday, December 7, 2024, each benefitting a non-profit organization that supports women in each city. For each registered attendee who participates in the events, Hot Girl WalkⓇ will donate $5 to the respective charity in their city (up to $500 per organization). Additionally, attendees who donate and show proof of a $20 donation, will receive a Hot Girl WalkⓇ branded tote bag at the event.

"Hot Girl WalkⓇ is all about recognizing the things in your life for which you are grateful. I always encourage attendees to take that energy, and carry it with you throughout the rest of your day. We have built incredible communities in Los Angeles, New York and Miami, so we are excited to give back to these communities" says Mia Lind, Creator of the Hot Girl WalkⓇ.

How to Participate

Anyone can join the Hot Girl WalkⓇ for Good initiative by donating to one of the non-profits, or by simply attending a Hot Girl Walk in one of the 3 cities. Best of all, all our HGW™ events are FREE. If you are located in New York City, Los Angeles, or Miami, you can participate by joining Hot Girl WalkⓇ for an in-person event at 9:00 AM on December 7th, and for each attendee, Hot Girl WalkⓇ will be donating $5 to the respective city’s non-profit.

Date: Saturday, December 7

Time: 9:00 a.m. arrival time; 9:45 a.m. start time

Start Location: Varies per city

About Hot Girl WalkⓇ

Mia Lind created the Hot Girl WalkⓇ in 2020, during the pandemic, as a way to deal with the negative impacts of isolation. She went on 4 mile walks, confronting her negative self-talk, and focusing on positive, aspirational thoughts and ideas.

Mia began to think of her walks as a 'Hot Girl Walk,' and she focused on 3 things during the walk: Gratitude, Goals and Confidence.

The results were amazing: Mia became more confident, happier, and successful in her day-to-day life. Her friends and family encouraged her to share her ideas, and the Hot Girl WalkⓇ was born, with the first video posting in January 2021. The video has millions of views, and millions more people worldwide have become part of the Hot Girl WalkⓇ, making it a truly global phenomenon.

The Hot Girl WalkⓇ is a 4 mile, outdoor walk, where you focus on 3 things:

1. What you're grateful for

2. Your goals and how you're going to achieve them

3. How HOT you are!

You can find out more about Hot Girl WalkⓇ by visiting www.hotgirlwalk.com or @hotgirlwalk on Instagram

The 3 non-profits are:

1. Downtown Women's Center (DWC) Los Angeles

www.downtownwomenscenter.org

2. Lotus House Miami

www.lotushouse.org

3. Neighborhood Coalition for Shelter (NCS) New York

www.ncsinc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.