InjureFree Launches a First-of-Its-Kind Resource for SportsMed Providers: The SportsMed Credential Center

Connecting SportsMed professionals with the knowledge, opportunities, and mentorship needed to grow and thrive in their careers.

SOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InjureFree, a leader in sports safety and injury management, has launched the SportsMed Credential Center—a groundbreaking platform designed to simplify and centralize credentialing for SportsMed providers, including Athletic Trainers, EMTs, Chiropractors, and Physical Therapists.Built to serve both professionals and the organizations that rely on them, the Credential Center streamlines the verification process to ensure compliance with key safety standards required by governing bodies and event organizers.“For providers, compliance has historically been a fragmented, manual process,” said Charlie Wund, CEO of InjureFree. “With the SportsMed Credential Center, we’re giving them a centralized, digital solution to manage and share credentials with the organizations that depend on their services.”From background checks to SafeSport and HEADS UP concussion training, the Credential Center ensures that providers stay current on critical athlete safety requirements. It also houses professional certifications such as BOC and state licensure—all in one place. Athletic Trainers can also track and manage their Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through a built-in CEU Module, which includes access to BOC-approved courses.Cindy Chang, a respected team physician and past president of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, noted: “As a strong advocate for athlete safety, I appreciate how the SportsMed Credential Center simplifies the process for sports medicine providers to meet key requirements. For event organizers, it’s now easier than ever to verify a provider’s qualifications—just check their digital SportsMed Credential Center card.”The platform offers two pricing options to meet providers where they are:• Standard Plan (starting at $119/year) – Full access to CEU Management, Health Insurance Assistance, increased hourly rates at events, and more.• Free Plan – Access to CEU courses, Professional Liability Insurance, and other essential resources.The SportsMed Credential Center is more than a digital tool—it’s a step forward in setting a new standard for athlete safety, provider efficiency, and organizational accountability.Learn more at www.sportsmedcc.com , or explore InjureFree’s full suite of safety solutions at www.injurefree.com About InjureFreeInjureFree has spent more than 15 years advancing athlete safety across youth and amateur sports. Its technology and services help organizations streamline compliance, manage injuries, and meet safeguarding standards with ease. Through its insurance division, American Sports Insurance Services (AMSIS), InjureFree also offers tailored insurance solutions for providers and organizations alike.For more information, visit www.injurefree.com www.getamsis.com , or follow InjureFree on LinkedIn.

