InjureFree and National Club Alliance Unite to Elevate Athlete Safety Programs for NCA Members

SOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InjureFree, a trailblazer in sports safety and injury management, has partnered with the National Club Alliance (NCA) to bring cutting-edge Athlete Safety programs to NCA members. This strategic collaboration represents a significant step forward in improving the safety and well-being of athletes across youth and amateur sports.InjureFree’s proven expertise in injury management and sports safety aligns seamlessly with the NCA’s mission to provide youth sports organizations with premium resources and strategic partnerships. Through this partnership, InjureFree will offer its innovative services at NCA-hosted events and work closely with member organizations to enhance their Athlete Safety initiatives. A centerpiece of this collaboration will be integrating InjureFree’s Sports Medicine Placement service at NCA member club and league events.“The National Club Alliance has built a dynamic and engaged membership, and we’re thrilled to deliver value through our safety and compliance solutions,” said Charlie Wund, CEO of InjureFree. “This partnership enables us to be a true ally to the NCA and its members, equipping them with tools to safeguard their athletes and streamline operations.”Brian Kuk, Managing Partner at the National Club Alliance, echoed this sentiment: “Injuries are an inherent part of sports, but modern technology provides powerful solutions to manage them effectively. InjureFree’s turnkey platform offers seamless injury management for athletes, families, clubs, and Athletic Trainers, making them an ideal partner for the NCA.”This partnership underscores a shared commitment to athlete safety and represents a significant opportunity for NCA members to gain access to top-tier injury management and compliance solutions. To learn more about InjureFree’s services, NCA members are encouraged to contact them or visit www.injurefree.com/nca About InjureFreeFor over 15 years, InjureFree has been a leader in amateur sports safety and compliance management, dedicated to making sports safer for all. InjureFree provides innovative technology and professional services that simplify safeguarding, investigations, compliance, and injury management. By helping organizations focus on growth instead of administrative burdens, InjureFree is setting the standard for safety in youth and amateur sports. Additionally, InjureFree offers comprehensive insurance solutions through its subsidiary, American Sports Insurance Services (AMSIS) . Learn more at www.injurefree.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.About National Club Alliance (NCA)The National Club Alliance, based in Charlottesville, Virginia, is dedicated to securing industry-leading, gold-standard strategic partnerships and providing turnkey business solutions for youth sports organizations to help them save money and time. The NCA also offers members exclusive resources, including Sports & Business Leadership Summits, tournament promotions, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Discover more at www.NationalClubsAlliance.org

