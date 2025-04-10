Stratus Networks Appoints Todd Kiehn as Vice President of Marketing and Product Solutions

Veteran telecom leader brings deep experience in product strategy, marketing, and service transformation to accelerate Stratus’ growth

Stratus is growing fast, but it’s doing so with a culture of intentionality—putting customers first, staying agile, and investing in our communities.” — Todd Kiehn

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Networks, a leading provider of private fiber infrastructure and enterprise-grade communication solutions, today announced the appointment of Todd Kiehn as Vice President of Marketing and Product Solutions. In this newly defined leadership role, Kiehn will oversee product management, corporate and product marketing, demand generation, and sales engineering, bringing strategic cohesion and innovation to Stratus’ go-to-market engine.With more than two decades of experience in product strategy, marketing, and service transformation, Kiehn brings a proven track record of scaling growth for telecom, cloud, and managed service providers. His appointment reflects Stratus’ continued investment in building a customer-centric, growth-ready organization amid accelerating national expansion.Kiehn most recently served as an Executive Consultant advising telecom clients on product innovation, market positioning, and service portfolio development. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Product & Strategy at GTT, where he led the global product portfolio, integrated five acquisitions, and doubled GTT’s managed services sales through new product rollouts and operational alignment.“Todd’s arrival is a major win for Stratus,” said Mark A. Dickey, Chief Revenue Officer at Stratus Networks. “His deep expertise in product leadership and go-to-market execution—combined with a strong customer-first mindset—will be instrumental as we scale our reach and refine how we deliver value. Todd’s leadership is exactly what we need to bring more clarity, agility, and cohesion to our marketing and product strategy.”In his role, Kiehn will lead the evolution of Stratus’ product portfolio to meet growing demand across enterprise, public sector, channel and service provider markets. His mandate includes accelerating innovation cycles, enhancing customer segmentation strategies, and strengthening brand positioning in a rapidly shifting competitive landscape.“Joining Stratus feels like the right move at exactly the right time,” said Todd Kiehn. “Stratus is growing fast, but it’s doing so with a culture of intentionality—putting customers first, staying agile, and investing in our communities. I’m excited to build on that momentum and help amplify the value we bring to organizations that demand both performance and partnership from their network provider.”About Stratus NetworksFor more than 25 years, Stratus Networks has been serving businesses of all sizes by building and operating superior fiber optic networks and the business communications services on those networks. Specializing in internet, data, voice, and cloud solutions, Stratus’s technology platform and service model ensure the right technology solutions matched with a top-notch customer experience. For media inquiries, please contact media@ stratusnet.com. For more information, please visit stratusnet.com.

Stratus Networks

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.