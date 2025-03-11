Stratus Networks Wins 2025 Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year – Telecommunications

Recognized for Industry-Leading Customer Support, Innovation, and Unmatched Customer Loyalty

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Networks, a leading provider of business communications and network solutions, has been awarded a 2025 StevieAward for Customer Service Department of the Year – Telecommunications. This recognition highlights Stratus’ unique customer-first approach, its investment in proactive service strategies, and its industry-leading customer retention.The StevieAwards for Sales & Customer Service is one of the world’s most prestigious business awards programs, recognizing excellence in customer service, sales, and business development. This year, more than 2,100 nominations from 45 nations were evaluated by 176 industry professionals across seven specialized judging committees.At Stratus Networks, every department is built around delivering outstanding customer experience – from the executive leadership team, to sales, customer experience, service delivery and network operations. Unlike some telecommunications providers that rely on offshore support or complex trouble ticketing queues, Stratus’ Network Operations Center (NOC) is staffed 24/7/365 by in-region experts who have the training and expertise to offer real-time solutions. Additionally, recognizing that customer satisfaction is derived from more than just seamless issue resolution, Stratus’ dedicated Customer Experience Team provides first invoice walkthroughs, quarterly wellness checks, and lifetime hands-on support to enhance customer engagement and retention.In addition to being recognized by the Stevie Awards, this approach has resulted in many objective measures of success, including top Net Promoter Scores (NPS), coming in nearly double the telecom average, as well as a customer churn rate around half the industry standard."At Stratus, customer service isn’t just a department—it’s the foundation of everything we do," said Darren Feder, CEO of Stratus Networks. "Winning this Stevie Award reaffirms our unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier customer service at scale. Our customers trust Stratus for industry-leading responsiveness, deep expertise, and long-term partnership."Stratus Networks will be honored alongside other winners at a gala event on April 10, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, attended by 400+ industry leaders from around the world.To learn more about Stratus Networks’ award-winning customer service, visit https://www.stratusnet.com/ About Stratus NetworksFor more than 25 years, Stratus Networks has been serving businesses of all sizes by building and operating superior fiber optic networks and the business communications services on those networks. Specializing in internet, data, voice, and cloud solutions, Stratus’s technology platform and service model ensure the right technology solutions matched with a top-notch customer experience. For media inquiries, please contact media@stratusnet.com. For more information, please visit stratusnet.com.

