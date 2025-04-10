Introducing The Fertility Toolkit: A Comprehensive, Science-Backed Guide to Boost the Chance of Conception

PherDal Kit - sterile syringe and cup PherDal Fertility Science Logo How to Track Ovulation with Dr. Jenn

The Fertility Toolkit empowers women with a multi-step video tutorial to simplify ovulation tracking and take control of their fertility journey

I had no idea how little fertility knowledge I had. The Fertility Toolkit shares everything I wish I’d known sooner—so women can feel informed, empowered, and never alone in their fertility journey.” — PherDal Fertility Science CEO and founder, Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche

DIXON, IL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PherDal Fertility Science, creator of the PherDal Kit, the first and only 100% sterile, FDA-cleared at-home insemination kit, today announced the launch of The Fertility Toolkit: Track, Time and Take Control with Dr. Jenn, a comprehensive, science-backed, easy-to-follow video tutorial course that simplifies ovulation tracking and empowers women with essential skills to maximize their chance of conception.

“One in five women will struggle for over a year to conceive, and I wasted many months trying to track my cycle using tools that weren’t scientifically backed. Most apps are built under the assumption that all women have a 28-day cycle, but studies show that only 13% of women have a 28-day cycle. Additionally, basal body temperature is often tracked but is rarely tracked accurately,” said PherDal Fertility Science CEO and founder, Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche. “Even with a PhD in biology, I had no idea how little fertility knowledge I had—until I faced it myself. After learning the science the hard way and helping myself conceive, I’ve now helped hundreds of women do the same. The Fertility Toolkit shares everything I wish I’d known sooner—so women can feel informed, empowered, and never alone in their fertility journey.”

Created by Dr. Hintzsche, The Fertility Toolkit video tutorial course is available through April 30, 2025, free of charge and can be accessed here. Effective May 1, 2025, the cost of The Fertility Toolkit will be $19.99. The science-backed, multi-part video tutorial course is an easy-to-follow guide and offers:

● Master Ovulation Tracking: Understand a cycle’s natural rhythms and accurately pinpoint your fertile window using the PherDal Fertility Science method.

● Practical Tools: Downloadable resources like an ovulation journal template and fertility-friendly lifestyle guides to stay organized and empowered.

● 360-Degree Support: Explore emotional resilience, lifestyle factors, and medical considerations in support of a woman’s fertility journey.

● Actionable Steps: Track Luteinizing Hormone (LH) surges and interpret physical signs and time insemination with confidence.

The Fertility Toolkit is based in part on Hintzsche’s personal struggle with what doctors labeled as “unexplained infertility.” Putting her PhD in bioinformatics to work, Hintzsche researched a non-invasive option - intracervical insemination - that had the same live birth rate as IUI when done sterilely in the clinic. Nothing on the market existed to try intracervical insemination safely at home, however, so Hintzsche invented the PherDal Kit, a science-backed, 100% sterile, FDA-cleared, at-home insemination kit, which led to the birth of her daughter.

The PherDal Kit bridges the gap between traditional conception, inaccurate ovulation trackers, and more invasive options. To increase the chances of pregnancy, it’s imperative to control as many variables as possible to boost the chances of conception. PherDal uses a patented, sterile syringe to deliver sperm directly to the opening of the cervix, bypassing bacteria and disordered vaginal microbiota, which has been linked to infertility.

The PherDal Kit is the first genuine alternative to traditional IUIs (intrauterine insemination) and is differentiated from other at-home fertility solutions in the following ways:

● IVF-Grade, Patented Sterility: Bacterial changes have been linked to infertility. PherDal is made from IVF-grade materials, uses clinically validated methods, and has three utility patents that validate it as the only sterile, pathogen-free, at-home insemination kit.

● FDA-Cleared: PherDal passed the most rigorous clinical testing of any at-home insemination kit.

● Made in the USA: All PherDal Kit materials are sourced and manufactured in the Midwest United States.

The PherDal Kit was named among TIME’s 2024 Best Inventions and is also a 2025 SXSW Innovation Awards finalist. Access The Fertility Toolkit here and/or purchase The PherDal Kit here.

About PherDal Fertility Science

PherDal Fertility Science makes the first and only sterile, FDA-cleared, and multi-patented at-home insemination kit. PherDal’s sterile syringe is the longest on the market and delivers sperm at the opening of the cervix, bypassing bacterial or anatomical interference. The award-winning PherDal Kit makes at-home insemination as sterile, safe, and accessible as possible for the millions of people trying to conceive.

Founded in 2022, PherDal Fertility Science is a privately held company based in Dixon, Illinois. Follow PherDal on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X and LinkedIn, or learn more at https://pherdal.com.

The Science Behind The PherDal Kit

