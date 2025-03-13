Inc. Names PherDal CEO and Founder Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche to Its 2025 Female Founders 500 List

PherDal Fertility Science Logo Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche, Ph.D, CEO and founder of PherDal Fertility Science PherDal Kit

The Inc. 2025 Female Founders 500 list includes women from leading industries that are changing the world, and I’m deeply honored to be in their company.” — Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche

DIXON, IL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future, announced its eighth annual Female Founders list, including PherDal Fertility Science CEO and founder Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche. The annual list honors a bold group of 500 women whose innovations and ideas are leading their industries forward — resilient entrepreneurs who have expressed grit and drive to collectively attract approximately $9 billion in 2024 revenue and $10.6 billion in funding.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling the world’s biggest problems. They cull applicants through three rounds of judging, looking specifically at an entrepreneur’s bona fides in the past year. Criteria include quantifiable metrics such as revenue, sales, growth, funding, and audience size. Inc. also looks for qualitative metrics, including social media momentum and impact stories. The founders span all industries and bring success stories from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey—from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization.

Hintzsche founded PherDal Fertility Science after she was diagnosed with unexplained infertility. Refusing to accept the diagnosis and armed with a PhD in bioinformatics, Hintzsche found a noninvasive option - intracervical insemination - that has the same live birth rate as IUI when done sterilely in the clinic but with no at-home option available. As a result, Hintzsche invented a science-backed, 100% sterile, at-home insemination kit, which resulted in the birth of her daughter and led her to create the PherDal Fertility Kit to help other women conceive.

“The Inc. 2025 Female Founders 500 list includes women from leading industries that are changing the world, and I’m deeply honored to be in their company,” said Hintzsche. “My idea for a safe at-home IUI alternative was born from 16 months of infertility, tears and frustration while being told I might never be a mother. Today, I tuck my two kids in at night due to the PherDal Fertility Kit I invented. I am far from unique, however. One in five women are currently struggling to get pregnant — often in silence — just like I did. To everyone fighting infertility: I see you. I invented PherDal because you deserve a safe, science-backed, affordable fertility care option you can try at home first.”

The PherDal Fertility Kit is the only FDA-cleared kit that combines the sterility of the fertility clinic with the at-home privacy and comfort of at-home insemination. The PherDal Fertility Kit bridges the gap between traditional conception and more invasive and more expensive options like IUI and IVF, which typically start at $10,000 per treatment for an IUI and reach upward of $50,000 per treatment for IVF — making fertility treatment and the chance of bearing children out of reach for those without insurance or financial means.

"Female founders know what struggle is, but they’re also experts of improvisation, adaptability and creativity. The women featured on this year’s list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress," said Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom.

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue, on newsstands March 18, 2025. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders.

The PherDal Kit was named among TIME’s 2024 Best Inventions and was also honored as a 2025 SXSW Innovation Awards finalist in the health and medtech category. Learn more at https://pherdal.com.

