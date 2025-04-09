DBIA Appoints Carolyn Brennan as Chief Operating Officer

Carolyn Brennan, DBIA's new Chief Operating Officer

Brennan to oversee key departments as DBIA strengthens its role in shaping the future of design-build.

Joining DBIA gives me the opportunity to support a community of professionals who aren’t just thinking about the future of our industry –– they’re building it.” — Carolyn Brennan, COO, Design-Build Institute of America

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Carolyn Brennan as its new Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Brennan will oversee DBIA’s revenue-generating departments — including conferences, membership, certification and education — ensuring strategic alignment with the organization’s long-term vision and continued growth.Brennan joins DBIA with nearly two decades of leadership experience in the built environment. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Membership at the Urban Land Institute (ULI), where she led initiatives that significantly expanded ULI’s global member base and contributed to more than 20% of the organization’s revenue. During her 17-year tenure, Brennan played a key role in advancing member engagement strategy, operational performance and digital transformation.“Carolyn’s experience and leadership style are exactly what DBIA needs as we continue to grow,” said Lisa Washington, CAE, DBIA Executive Director/CEO. “Her ability to align strategy with execution and bring people together around a shared mission will be invaluable as we strengthen and expand our impact across the industry.”At DBIA, Brennan will help guide the organization’s 2025–2027 strategic goals and play a critical role in shaping its long-term direction. Her appointment comes at a time of significant growth for design-build, and her track record of delivering innovation, improving member experiences and building high-performing teams positions her well to support DBIA’s evolving mission.“I’ve always been passionate about the built environment and how it shapes our lives,” said Brennan. “Joining DBIA gives me the opportunity to support a community of professionals who aren’t just thinking about the future of our industry –– they’re building it.”Brennan’s expertise in member-focused strategy, cross-departmental collaboration and technology integration will be instrumental as DBIA continues to expand its leadership in the delivery of design-build best practices nationwide.

