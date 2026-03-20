Design-Build Institute of America Opens Registration for 2026 National Design-Build Student Competition
Competition connects students with real-world project delivery and prepares the next generation of design-build professionals
Held annually, the competition gives students hands-on experience applying design-build best practices in a collaborative, team-based environment that mirrors professional practice. Participants develop and present solutions to a complex project scenario, gaining exposure to the technical, organizational and communication skills required to deliver successful design-build projects.
“The student competition is one of the most important ways we introduce emerging professionals to the value of design-build,” said William Hasbrook, MEMS, TCFM, FDBIA, who is responsible for leading DBIA's Student Competition efforts. “It challenges students to think beyond traditional silos and approach projects the way the industry increasingly operates today.”
Student teams work through a structured, multi-phase process outlined in the official competition guidelines, beginning with a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) submission and advancing to a detailed project proposal. The top three teams present their solutions to a panel of industry professionals at the Design-Build Conference & Expo in Cleveland, Ohio, this November.
The 2026 challenge centers on a public-sector healthcare project in a rural community, where teams must plan and deliver a standalone hospital on a brownfield site. The city, undertaking its first project of this size and complexity, must navigate real-world constraints, including unknown environmental contamination from a former gas station, limited access to labor and materials due to the remote location and a constrained budget of $8.5 million.
Using Progressive Design-Build (PDB), student teams must respond to a realistic procurement process and develop a comprehensive approach to design, cost, schedule and team structure while delivering an economical and environmentally responsible solution to meet the community’s healthcare needs. The competition emphasizes innovation, strategic thinking, working effectively across disciplines and communicating a clear, compelling approach to the project.
The DBIA National Design-Build Student Competition continues to play a key role in preparing the next generation of design-build professionals by connecting academic programs with real-world industry expectations.
In the 2025 competition, student teams tackled a progressive design-build (PDB) airport expansion scenario, showcasing creative problem solving and a strong understanding of collaborative project delivery. The 2025 winning team from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly) demonstrated not only technical proficiency but also the ability to align project goals, stakeholder needs and execution strategies, skills that remain central to Design-Build Done Right®.
“We were very intentional about shifting our mindset away from this being a student competition and treating it like we were a real company presenting to a real Owner. That changed everything about how we approached the project,” said Casey Lavin, 2025 Cal Poly team member.
Registration is now open, with schedule details and requirements available through DBIA’s official competition materials. Faculty advisors and students are encouraged to review the 2026 competition guidelines for full details on eligibility, deliverables and key deadlines.
Erin Looney
Design-Build Institute of America
+1 850-443-0455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.