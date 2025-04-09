April is Fair Housing Month

This April, the Council proudly recognizes Fair Housing Month, honoring the ongoing fight for housing equity and inclusion. Boston’s history of discriminatory policies has led to entrenched racial segregation, contributing to a persistent racial homeownership gap. In 2020, Black and Latino families in Boston faced significantly lower homeownership rates compared to White families, with mortgage denial rates for Black residents more than twice as high as for their White counterparts.

Despite these challenges, Boston has a rich legacy of community activism. Local organizations like Action for Equity, Reclaim Roxbury, and Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative (DSNI) have fought tirelessly for fair housing, anti-displacement efforts, and equitable urban development. These grassroots movements have shaped the city’s commitment to fair housing, in line with the Fair Housing Act of 1968 and the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) provision.

This month, the Council also honors the late Robert Terrell, whose visionary leadership helped pioneer zoning reforms that advanced housing equity in Boston.

While progress has been made, significant challenges remain. More than a quarter of Boston’s rental households spend over half their income on rent, and the city’s median home price is more than six times the median income. These disparities underscore the need for continued efforts toward affordable housing and equitable access.

As we reflect on the work of the past, the Council reaffirms its commitment to ensuring all Boston residents have access to fair, affordable housing. This week, a resolution was adopted recognizing April as Fair Housing Month, as a reminder of our shared responsibility to create a more inclusive and just Boston.