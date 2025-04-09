Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,617 in the last 365 days.

Emerging Climate Tech RFI: Summary Report

1. Create Municipal Pilot Opportunities for real world testing and validation

Provide Avenues to Participate in City-Led Pilot Programs

Establish climate tech pilot opportunities that offer startups a structured pathway to showcase their technology and conduct real-world testing. The program would match startups with interested City Departments, provide funding support, and facilitate technology validation.

Participate in External Pilot-Matching Programs

Identify and engage in external pilot-matching programs to position the City as a hub for testing and deploying innovative climate solutions.

2. Ease Procurement and Permitting Challenges to integrate innovative solutions

Develop Educational Materials and Resources

Create synchronous and asynchronous opportunities and resources for startups to better understand public procurement and technology deployment permitting requirements.

Identify and Address Key Regulatory Hurdles

Engage all applicable stakeholders involved in procurement processes to identify mechanisms to increase adoption. Create pathways to streamline permitting processes and reduce timeline challenges for specific technologies.

3. Increase Awareness, Networking, and strategic partnerships

Facilitate Start-Up - Departmental Relationships

The Office of Emerging Technology serves as a point-person to bring new innovative ideas to the attention of City Departments and facilitate the connection of startups to relevant Departments and departmental resources.

Organize Public Events and Demonstrations

Host events and demonstrations, like Climate Tech on the Plaza, to highlight emerging technologies and their real-world applications and increase a startup's visibility and engagement with investors, potential customers, the broader community, and other stakeholders.

Create Opportunities for Startups to Engage with Local Leadership

Establish a cross-sector working group to support networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration between startups, municipal leaders, and industry experts while also leveraging regional purchasing power to support startup growth and scaling.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Emerging Climate Tech RFI: Summary Report

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more