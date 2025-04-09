AquaBlu Mosaics Announces Partnership with Tenjam, Expands Existing Pool Tile and Accessories Product Offerings

Immerse yourself in the tranquility of the Oasis tile series, where nature's beauty meets timeless elegance. Perfect for swimming pools, spas, kitchens, and bathrooms, these glass tiles bring the charm of outdoor landscapes. Upgrade your pool experience with the Laylo In-Pool Lounger—your ultimate blend of style, comfort, and convenience! Laylo comfortably fits all ages, with a “social” backrest that supports your whole body, making every dip a lounge-worthy retreat. With refreshing blues, dreamy greens, and earthy ivories and grays, the color palette harmonizes with the natural world. Explore a range of textures and patterns reminiscent of natural elements, creating serene environments.

Transform Your Backyard into a Paradise with High-End Pool Tiles, Outdoor Accessories & More

At AquaBlu Mosaics, we believe that outdoor spaces should be as stunning and functional as the interiors."” — Frank Vitori, Co-Founder of AquaBlu Mosaics

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaBlu, a leading provider of premium poolside and outdoor furnishings, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Tenjam, a renowned designer of contemporary, durable furniture solutions. This strategic addition enhances AquaBlu’s already impressive portfolio by introducing a fresh lineup of stylish, functional, and sustainable seating options designed to elevate any outdoor space—from pool decks and patios to resort lounges and water parks. AquaBlu Mosaics has been redefining outdoor luxury since 2013, helping homeowners, designers, and contractors turn everyday spaces into breathtaking retreats. With a meticulously curated selection of premium pool tiles, mosaics, and high-end outdoor accessories, AquaBlu makes it easier than ever to “Bring Paradise Home.”As the go-to source for cutting-edge outdoor design, AquaBlu Mosaics offers an expansive collection of glass, porcelain, and natural stone pool tiles , along with sleek patio furniture, fire features, and must-have outdoor essentials. Whether consumers are revamping a backyard oasis or designing a high-end poolscape, AquaBlu is the one-stop destination for quality, style, and durability.Now, with the introduction of luxury outdoor accessories—including a new partnership for premium poolside essentials from Tenjam—AquaBlu continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in outdoor design. This latest expansion reinforces the brand’s mission to provide customers with everything they need to create a five-star resort experience at home.Tenjam is celebrated for its commitment to quality, comfort, and style. Every product in the Tenjam line is engineered to withstand the demands of high-traffic environments while offering ergonomic design and aesthetic appeal. Made from eco-conscious materials and built with long-lasting durability in mind, Tenjam products deliver on performance without compromising on visual impact. Whether it’s the iconic Drift Series or the versatile SPLASH line, Tenjam pieces blend form and function to create inviting, contemporary spaces that encourage relaxation and connection.“This partnership brings together two companies with a shared passion for creating exceptional environments,” said Frank Vitori, Co-Founder of AquaBlu. “Tenjam’s dedication to thoughtful design and lasting quality aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our customers with top-tier outdoor solutions. We’re thrilled to now offer their innovative furniture to our clients and can’t wait to see how it transforms both commercial and residential spaces.”“At AquaBlu Mosaics, we believe that outdoor spaces should be as stunning and functional as the interiors,” said Frank Vitori, Co-Founder of AquaBlu Mosaics. “With our carefully selected, high-quality products, we empower our customers to transform their vision into reality—effortlessly.”AquaBlu also caters to design professionals through its AquaPros trade network, offering exclusive discounts, free samples, and VIP perks to designers, architects, and contractors looking for top-tier outdoor materials.Whether a renovating a pool, creating an entertainer’s paradise, or upgrading a backyard retreat, AquaBlu Mosaics delivers unmatched quality, service, and expertise.Discover the Future of Outdoor Living TodayThe addition of Tenjam products further solidifies AquaBlu’s position as a go-to destination for design-forward outdoor furnishings. Customers can now explore a broader range of creative seating options that are as durable as they are eye-catching—perfect for those looking to make a bold, modern statement outdoors. Explore AquaBlu Mosaics’ latest collections at http://aquablumosaics.com and start designing your dream outdoor space now!About AquaBlu MosaicsAquaBlu Mosaics is a leading provider of premium pool and outdoor living products, specializing in high-quality glass tile, mosaics, and designer furnishings for residential and commercial spaces. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, innovative design, and durable craftsmanship, AquaBlu curates a hand-selected collection of top-tier products that transform ordinary spaces into extraordinary experiences. From luxury pool finishes to stylish outdoor furniture and decor, AquaBlu serves as a one-stop destination for design professionals, contractors, and homeowners alike. Discover more at www.aquablumosaics.com

