FREEZEMACHINE Unleashes 'Thought You Knew' and 'Edge of a Knife' On MTV’s Metal Thrashing Madness

FREEZEMACHINE "Thought You Knew" - cover art FREEZEMACHINE "Edge of a Knife" - cover art FREEZEMACHINE "It's All Over" - cover art

CA Rock Outfit FREEZEMACHINE Unleashes "Thought You Knew" and "Edge of a Knife" Music Videos On MTV’s Metal Thrashing Madness and the World

...Metal Thrashing Madness feels like a homecoming. This is where our music lives—raw, loud, and in your face. We’re stoked to be part of MTV’s new metal revolution.” — Jordan Schmidt, American Rock Artist/ Lead Singer of FREEZEMACHINE

CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hard-hitting rock outfit FREEZEMACHINE is cranking the volume to eleven with their new music videos "Thought You Knew" and "Edge of a Knife," now airing on MTV’s latest high-octane show, Metal Thrashing Madness. The band’s unrelenting sound and visceral visuals are a perfect match for the show’s celebration of all things loud, wild, and unapologetically metal.

FREEZEMACHINE is a heavy alternative rock band from Long Beach, California, led by frontman Jordan Schmidt. Blending elements of Nu Metal, Post-Punk, and Shoegaze, their sound is a mix of melodic heaviness and experimental beats. Inspired by legends like the Deftones, Spiritbox, Nirvana, and My Bloody Valentine, the band's music explores themes of mental health and personal struggles, using raw, passionate vocals and intricate, rhythm focused guitar work.

"Thought You Knew," FREEZEMACHINE’s breakout single from late 2024, is a sonic assault that’s been tearing up the digital platforms. The music video, in collaboration with Happy Trails Animation is a raw, adrenaline-fueled, Rorschach-test-melting masterpiece that pairs perfectly with the track’s relentless energy. With the single shooting up to number 8 on the NACC Heavy Top 30 chart, "Thought You Knew" is a must-see for fans of rock with bite. Now, enjoying airplay on Metal Thrashing Madness, the video is reaching a whole new legion of headbangers.

Hot on its heels, "Edge of a Knife," released at the end of February 2025, delivers a darker, sharper edge and continues the band's creatively spun musical storyline. The video’s cinematic anime video, dripping with suspense and intensity, amplifies the song’s brooding power and continues where "Thought You Knew" leaves off. According to lead singer Jordan Schmidt, "the first ten videos have been visually stitched together to reveal the tale of wars being waged within our parallel universes. We have created both our music and the visuals to take our fans on the ultimate modern musical ride."

Both tracks have found a fitting home on MTV’s Metal Thrashing Madness, the only show dedicated to showcasing the fiercest acts in modern rock and metal. “Having ‘Thought You Knew’ and ‘Edge of a Knife’ on Metal Thrashing Madness feels like a homecoming,” says Jordan Schmidt/ lead singer. “This is where our music lives—raw, loud, and in your face. We’re stoked to be part of MTV’s new metal revolution.” FREEZEMACHINE’s inclusion on the show signals their growing dominance within the rock scene. With a swelling fanbase—the band is riding a wave of momentum straight through 2025. And their Metal Thrashing Madness spotlight is set to ignite yet even more buzz as they gear up for what’s next.

Tune in to MTV’s Metal Thrashing Madness to catch "Thought You Knew" and "Edge of a Knife" in all their glory. Both videos may also be viewed on ROCK TV - ROKU channel, ROCK Tv ROCK - ROKU channel, IGMPTV - ROKU - Apple - Amazon fire channels, Otel Music Videos - ROKU channel, ‘My Music Video channel’ - ROKU Saorsa TV Network, Music Video TV - Premium Artists channel - ROKU and Amazon Fire, OUR MIC Tv channel (BSN) - Roku - Amazon fire- Google TV - Android TV channels, URBAN WORLDWIDE - ROKU - Apple TV channels, OKTV - Germany / The Chubb Show - NC - ROKU, Amazon Fire, and The Chubb Show APP, Blank TV and the Metal Junkbox Podcast. "Thought You Knew" is airing on Club Com's Gym tv, and "Edge of a Knife" is enjoying love from Trinity University's Studio 21/ Tiger TV. Both music videos have additionally been added to Peer Tracks music Pool, and the WEMIX - European Market Music Video Pool. Both tracks are available to stream now on all major platforms as FREEZEMACHINE is here to stay—so turn it up and thrash on.

As they continue to build their legacy, FREEZEMACHINE invites rock enthusiasts everywhere to join the ride. Stay tuned for more announcements—this is just the beginning for a band that’s ready to freeze the competition and heat up stages coast to coast.

Edge Of A Knife (Official Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.