Artist Shekinah Grace Moyes Lights Up the World with "Shine Like Heaven" Music Video Release

We felt God’s strength every step of the way. We hope everyone will feel the presence of God...His joy, peace, and blessings.” — Shekinah Grace Moyes, singer/ songwriter, producer, director

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to feel the joy! Shekinah Grace Moyes, a driving force behind Angel Gospel Music, has dropped her vibrant new music video for “Shine Like Heaven,” the lead single from her upcoming album 'Made to Shine'. This uplifting anthem blends gospel, dance, pop, and R&B with a Holy Spirit-fueled energy that’s impossible to resist. Like "Shine Like Heaven", the upcoming album offers a fresh and inspiring sound for Christian music fans worldwide.

“Shine Like Heaven” is a heartfelt celebration of God’s protection, inspired by Psalm 17 and its story of deliverance from the enemy. Written, composed, and produced by Shekinah Grace Moyes, the track channels the infectious vibe of 80s and 90s pop with a modern gospel twist. Its lyrics—“Shine, shine, don’t hide your light / Dance, dance, through holy night”—call listeners to embrace their divine calling and live boldly in faith. It’s the kind of song that makes you want to dance, pray, and praise all at once.

The music video, directed and produced by Shekinah under Adonai SLH Productions, is a visual love letter to Vancouver, New Westminister, Surrey, and Langley in British Columbia. Filmed at stunning locations like Stanley Park, Fort Langley, John Volken Academy, Academy Farm, St. Barnabas Church, it captures the majesty of God’s creation. A talented crew of Angel Gospel Music Artists—Daniella, Kylay, Rachele, Gabriel, Daennah, Felicity, Zarah, and John—brings the energy as background dancers, making every moment burst with joy and radiate faith. Watch it now on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFHIFCI6Vng and let its message of faith and purpose lift your spirit.

The story behind “Shine Like Heaven” is nothing short of a miracle. With a tight schedule and limited resources, the Angel Gospel Music team initially planned a solo-artist video, shooting across multiple locations throughout June of 2025. But God had bigger plans. Just one day before the final shoot, a church friend connected Shekinah with a group of passionate Christian dancers who jumped right in with full commitment. In one single 12-hour day, they filmed across Surrey and Langley, powered by unwavering faith, and teamwork. “We felt God’s strength every step of the way”, Shekinah shares, "We hope everyone will feel the presence of God...His joy, peace, and blessings." Editing was a labor of love, with countless revisions and team input, resulting in a video that radiates hope, community, and divine inspiration.

About Shekinah Grace Moyes

Shekinah Grace Moyes is a force of faith and creativity, writing and performing in multiple languages and genres. Since founding Angel Gospel Music in 2021, she’s been captivating audiences with her powerful vocals, heartfelt songwriting, and dynamic performances. Trained from a young age in opera, dance, and acting, she brings professional precision and relentless faith to her craft. A former Top 3 Campus Singer and Top 10 finalist in a global pageant, Shekinah’s voice has reached the USA and Canada via cable TV and radio for over a decade. Her upcoming album, Made to Shine, blends gospel, pop, R&B, and dance into a fresh, inspiring sound, with standout tracks like “Shine Like Heaven” and “Made to Shine.” Driven by her mission to spread the Gospel, Shekinah’s music is a bold expression of purpose and praise.

Connect with Shekinah on her website: www.shekinahgracemoyes.org, and on social media; Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shekinah_grace_moyes/, Meta/ FB: www.facebook.com/shekinahgracemoyes, X/ Twitter: https://x.com/Shekina_G_Moyes, LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/in/shekinah-grace-moyes-4467aa8b and on Vevo: www.youtube.com/@shekinahgraceVEVO.

About Angel Gospel Music

Founded by Shekinah Grace Moyes, Angel Gospel Music is dedicated to creating faith-driven music that inspires and uplifts. Visit www.angelgospelmusic.org to learn more and follow them on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@angelgospelmusic to stay up on the latest new music. For inquiries, contact the team: info@angelgospelmusic.org.

