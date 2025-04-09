Attorney General Hilgers Hosts 2025 Youth Conference

LINCOLN – Attorney General Mike Hilgers hosted 52 students at the Nebraska State Capitol for this year’s 2025 Attorney General's Youth Conference.

High school juniors and seniors from across the state were invited to the Youth Conference. Students submitted essays about the U.S. Constitution to be accepted to the conference.

Joining Attorney General Hilgers in addressing the students were Governor Jim Pillen, Senator Beau Ballard, and Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Jason Bergevin. Additionally, students engaged with Chiefs of several different bureaus in the Nebraska Attorney General's Office and members of the Solicitor General team.

"We had another great year with young Nebraskans from across the state, who came together for a jammed-packed day filled with learning and growth opportunities. I am excited to see how the futures of these energetic, conscientious, and bright Nebraskans unfold,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

Students joined together in the Warner Legislative Chamber, where they had the opportunity to debate a bill on social media use. They spent the day immersed in various topics related to government, law, and consumer protection issues.

The Attorney General spoke to the students regarding the importance of following their passions, choosing meaningful careers, and considering a career in Nebraska. The students left the conference with clear examples of different career paths within government and law.