TenTrucks Goes Live with Easy and Efficient Transportation Management Software Platform

OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TenTrucks has gone live with its TenTrucks Transportation Management Software (TMS) platform that is built to help trucking, freight, and transportation companies streamline their operations with an intuitive platform. Years of live client beta testing have helped build an efficient and easy-to-use TMS platform that seeks to benefit trucking and freight companies with cutting-edge technology.The idea behind TenTrucks TMS was brought to fruition by a team of talented Uzbekistan software developers working in partnership with American entrepreneur Eric Hoopman. The partnership has its roots in the automotive industry, creating a successful website platform for automotive dealerships. Hard work and innovation in the automotive industry took a small tech company to global heights, leading to future management opportunities with larger enterprises.The growth and success the team enjoyed in the automotive industry in addition to years of experience in tech development led the team to set new goals in a broader field. A new partnership with Hoopman and a new goal to set a new standard in logistics in transportation based on innovative solutions guided the team to create the TenTrucks platform.A forward-thinking strategy and innovative solutions are the foundation of the TenTrucks TMS platform. The TenTrucks TMS platform provides trucking and freight companies with real-time load management that implements Artificial Intelligence (AI) to optimize loads, assign drivers, and track progress in real time. Additional features of TenTrucks TMS include driver dispatch and scheduling, fleet maintenance management, and financial management with the ability to integrate with Intuit QuickBooksaccounting software on a single, easy-to-use platform.TenTrucks provides more than Transportation Management Software for trucking companies. The TenTrucks Mobile App works in conjunction with the TMS to improve communication and collaboration between drivers, dispatchers, managers, and their customers. TenTrucks 24/7 Dispatching Services handle load booking and negotiations, route optimization, driver support, paperwork, compliance, and more for trucking companies, allowing those companies to put more focus on business goals. In addition to TenTrucks TMS and TenTrucks Dispatching Services, the team has the ability to create custom websites for trucking companies that will help drive success. TenTrucks expects to add Electronic Logging Device (ELD) integrations to its list of solutions with future development.Trucking and freight companies that are interested in learning more about TenTrucks and TenTrucks TMS capabilities can visit the TenTrucks website ..

