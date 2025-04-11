Mobisoft Infotech Launches Smart School Bus Tracking System to Elevate Safety, Compliance, and Operational Intelligence

School Bus Tracking Software Solution

Empowering Schools and Parents with Real-Time Tracking, CCTV Integration, and Automated Transport Operations

Parents and schools today expect more than just bus location and Our solution ensures full visibility, smarter communication, and peace of mind for everyone.” — Nitin Lahoti, Co-founder and Director of Mobisoft Infotech

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobisoft Infotech, a global provider of smart mobility solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new School Bus Tracking System , an all-in-one platform that makes school transportation safer, more transparent, and easier to manage. Built with the needs of schools, parents, and transport operators in mind, the system brings together GPS tracking, in-vehicle CCTV, telematics, and automated fee management into a single, easy-to-use solution.For parents, the platform offers real-time GPS tracking with accurate estimated arrival times, along with instant alerts for pick-up, drop-off, delays, and emergencies. The system also confirms when a child boards or leaves the bus using face recognition or student ID integration. Parents can view and pay transportation fees directly through the app and, if enabled by the school, access live CCTV footage.Schools benefit from a centralized dashboard that gives a real-time overview of all buses, routes, and drivers. In-vehicle CCTV helps monitor student behavior and resolve incidents, while driver telematics provides data on speed, sudden braking, and route deviations. The platform also supports automatic generation of compliance and audit reports. Fee management is fully automated, with options for dynamic fare calculations based on distance or zone, digital invoices, payment tracking, and alerts for defaulters.Transport operators gain key operational advantages, including optimized route planning to reduce fuel costs, driver behavior monitoring to improve safety, and predictive maintenance alerts to minimize vehicle downtime. A built-in billing interface simplifies coordination with schools and ensures accurate reconciliation of payments.The platform is powered by integrated smart technologies. Real-time vehicle diagnostics, CCTV monitoring, and a rules-based billing engine work together to eliminate manual tasks and reduce human errors. All system data including logs, videos, and financial records—are securely stored in the cloud, using enterprise-grade encryption and access control. A single mobile app provides tailored access for school administrators, parents, and drivers.Designed with privacy and scalability in mind, the system complies with key international and regional regulations such as GDPR. It includes full audit trails and offers seamless integration with school ERP systems, transport CRM tools, and popular payment gateways. Whether managing a fleet of 5 buses or 1,000, the platform is built to scale and adapt to future needs.Mobisoft’s School Bus Tracking Solution sets a new benchmark for modern school transportation management . By combining real-time visibility, automated operations, and safety-first design, the solution supports schools worldwide in delivering better experiences for students and families.About Mobisoft InfotechMobisoft Infotech is a global technology partner specializing in mobility, cloud, AI, and digital product engineering. With deep domain expertise in transportation and logistics, Mobisoft empower organizations to reimagine operations, enhance safety, and deliver superior digital experiences.

