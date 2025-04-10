PractiTest Launches Enhanced Azure DevOps Integration to Unify QA and Development Like Never Before

TEL AVIV-YAFO, CENTER, ISRAEL, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PractiTest, the leading end-to-end test management provider, today announced major enhancements to its Azure DevOps integration —empowering QA teams to go beyond basic test tracking and take control of their entire quality process, all from one centralized platform.While Azure DevOps Test Plans serve as a solid starting point for managing test execution, many organizations quickly discover they need more flexibility, traceability, and visibility to scale quality efforts across complex projects. PractiTest's improved integration addresses this need by bridging the gap between QA and development, offering a smarter, more connected way to manage testing in fast-paced DevOps environments.What's New? Smarter Collaboration and True End-to-End VisibilityThe updated integration gives QA teams the tools they need to work efficiently—without abandoning the Azure DevOps ecosystem developers rely on. Key enhancements include:Real-Time, Two-Way SyncAutomatically sync user stories and bugs between Azure DevOps and PractiTest to maintain live traceability across all testing and development work.New PractiTest Panel in Azure DevOpsA visual status bar embedded directly in Azure DevOps shows the test progress of linked items, helping developers and product managers instantly understand testing coverage and results—no need to leave their environment.Smarter Bug ReportingPractiTest now filters Azure DevOps projects when reporting a bug, showing only the relevant ones based on test traceability. This ensures accuracy and eliminates confusion during issue creation.Streamlined Automation ReportingEasily connect automated test results from any framework into PractiTest via FireCracker. With support for CI/CD pipelines in Azure DevOps, teams gain full visibility into both manual and automated testing efforts in one place.“Too often, QA teams using Azure DevOps hit a wall when trying to scale or report across different testing types,” said Yaniv Iny, CEO of PractiTest. “This integration removes those limitations—giving testers the control, visibility, and flexibility they need without disrupting developer workflows.”From Isolated Tests to Unified QualityThe enhanced integration reflects PractiTest’s broader mission: to help QA teams become strategic partners in the software delivery process. By replacing siloed tools with a single source of truth, teams can manage all aspects of testing—from requirements to automation—in one place, uncovering risks earlier and releasing with greater confidence.PractiTest’s improved Azure DevOps integration is now available to all users. Learn more at:

