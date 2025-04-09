California Governor Candidate Sharifah Hardie Calls for SEC Oversight Reform Following Punch TV Studios Legal Battle

Sharifah Hardie demands SEC reform after Punch TV Studios endures 7 year investigation with no charges; calls for oversight and accountability.

This is not just about one company, it’s about every entrepreneur, every innovator, and every small business trying to build something great.” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California gubernatorial candidate and business advocate Sharifah Hardie has launched a statewide campaign calling for sweeping oversight and reform of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) . The effort follows the agency’s seven year investigation of Punch TV Studios. Inc., et al., Case No. 21-cv-07787-AB-AS, represented by ICAN Law Firm, which concluded with no criminal charges filed.Punch TV Studios, a Black owned entertainment company, and its CEO Joseph Collins Jr. were the subjects of a prolonged SEC inquiry that ultimately cleared both parties of any wrongdoing. The investigation, however, caused seven years of reputational damage, business disruption, and financial strain.“Punch TV Studios did nothing wrong. But for seven years, they were treated like criminals—without a trial, without justice, and without recourse,” said Sharifah Hardie. “That is unacceptable, and as Governor, I won’t stand by while small businesses are destroyed by broken systems.”The SEC Case That Exposed a Broken ProcessIt all began when Collins voluntarily disclosed an error to the SEC, an act of transparency that was later escalated into allegations of illegal activity. Throughout the investigation, Collins and his legal team fully complied with the agency, providing all required documentation while continuing to operate Punch TV Studios. The case dragged on for years, exposing deep flaws in the agency’s enforcement process, particularly its reliance on internal administrative courts, where judges are employed by the SEC itself.Sharifah Hardie’s Reform Agenda Includes:Public congressional oversight hearings into prolonged SEC investigationsElimination of SEC administrative courts in favor of independent judiciaryTime limits on investigations without actionable outcomesGreater transparency and accountability to protect small and minority-owned businessesSharifah Hardie points to the recent Supreme Court ruling in SEC v. Jarkesy as a turning point. The Court found that the SEC must provide a jury trial before imposing civil penalties—confirming long-standing concerns about due process and agency overreach.A Movement for Fairness and Economic JusticeSharifah Hardie is encouraging the public to take action and demand oversight reformEmail their representativesShare their own stories of regulatory abuseJoin the conversation on social media using #SECReformNow“This is not just about one company, it’s about every entrepreneur, every innovator, and every small business trying to build something great,” said Sharifah Hardie. “We need regulation that supports growth, not destroys it.”About Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is a businesswoman, community advocate, and candidate for California Governor. She is committed to economic empowerment, criminal justice reform, and ensuring that California is a place where all people and businesses can thrive.About the CampaignThe SEC reform campaign is an initiative of SharifahHardieForGovernor.com, a platform committed to addressing systemic injustice and protecting the future of California’s economy. For more information, to make a donation or to take action, visit https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com Contact ICAN Law453 S Spring St Ste 400Los Angeles, CA 90013

