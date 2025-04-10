Tulum-Inspired Rooftop Venue Brings Boho Vibes to Bangkok's Skyline

Tulum SkyBar in Bangkok

BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new addition to Bangkok’s rooftop scene is drawing attention for its distinctive blend of design, ambiance, and culinary creativity. The recently launched Tulum Sky Bar combines bohemian aesthetics with panoramic skyline views, introducing a venue that appeals to both urban nightlife enthusiasts and visual storytellers.The venue features earthy materials, open-air lounges, and curated decor elements inspired by the relaxed, coastal spirit of Tulum. From 360-degree sunset vistas to neon-lit installations, the space offers a variety of visually engaging backdrops suited for lifestyle and travel media.- 360° views of Bangkok’s skyline, particularly striking during golden hour- Boho-chic decor featuring wood, woven accents, and organic textures- Neon installations and curated lighting enhance nighttime ambiance- Open-plan seating designed for both group gatherings and private loungingCulinary and Beverage Focus:- The beverage menu presents a series of handcrafted cocktails, emphasizing natural ingredients and visual presentation. Highlights include:- Mezcal- and tequila-based creations served in artisan glassware- Tropical-inspired drinks incorporating citrus, florals, and creative garnishes- A rotating selection of gourmet small plates with a modern Mexican influenceA limited number of premium services are available, including bottle service and private table packages.A Platform for Creative EngagementTulum Sky Bar has introduced an engagement strategy that includes hashtag campaigns and opportunities for collaborative content with creators. The venue also hosts regularly scheduled music events featuring regional and international DJs , offering an immersive audio-visual experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.