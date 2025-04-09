Creatio Teams Up with Perceptiva to Drive Automation in LATAM

AI-powered, no-code solutions are enabling Latin American businesses to achieve new levels of automation and efficiency

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, partners with Perceptiva, a service provider that empowers businesses through “Intelligent Integration” to push forward AI goals. This collaboration enables enterprises to significantly enhance both customer and employee experiences, while simultaneously optimizing the performance of sales and operational teams.“This strategic alliance reinforces Creatio’s and Perceptiva’s commitment to the Latin American market. Perceptiva further accelerates implementation timelines by leveraging its specialized Intelligent Integration practice, which combines Integration and AI solutions. This collaboration enables enterprises to significantly enhance both customer and employee experiences,” said Ricardo Zengin, CEO at Perceptiva.Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“Latin American enterprises are increasingly prioritizing intelligent automation to drive business growth. By joining forces with Perceptiva, we are equipping organizations with the right tools to enhance customer and employee experiences while optimizing their commercial and operational performance,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com About PerceptivaPerceptiva is a service provider that empowers businesses through “Intelligent Integration”. Our mission is to bring efficiency to Integration projects and push forward AI goals. We have implemented corporate projects in more than 12 countries in LATAM.For more information, please visit www.perceptiva.tech

