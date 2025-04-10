SGS Expands Battery Testing Services to Embrace LEV and ESS Applications

Battery testing in operation at SGS's Suwanee lab near Atlanta, Georgia

GENEVA, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has today announced the expansion of battery testing and certification services at its Suwanee lab near Atlanta, Georgia, USA.As a recognized partner to the battery industry, SGS is delighted to extend its support to manufacturers and operators seeking certification for batteries used in light electric vehicles (LEVs) and energy storage systems (ESS).The expansion boosts SGS’s local capacity for testing scope by 20% and voltage by up to 100V. It now enables the laboratory’s team of experts to deliver LEV and ESS modules/cellblocks up to 100V, and current up to 1200A for a range of residential, commercial and industrial uses.John Ciliege, Vice President, Connectivity, Global Head of NRTL, SGS said: “In response to the rising demand for greener technologies, we are delighted to announce the expansion of our battery testing services in North America. This welcome news means we are best placed to help manufacturers ensure their batteries are reliable, perform well, and are safe; providing the confidence and assurance needed in today’s fast-growing global marketplace.”SGS’s testing laboratories and network partners are A2LA and ISO/IEC 27001-accredited. All are fully equipped to evaluate batteries against the requirements of applicable standards, including the following testing and product certification standards:• UL 2271• UL 2272• UL 2849• UL 1973• UL 1974• UL 9540• UL 9540A• UL 1642/UL 2054• IEC 62619• NFPA 70• NFPA 79• NFPA 855Testing services and capabilities from SGS are designed to support manufacturers through every phase of the product life cycle, from development to reuse, including:• Residential/commercial energy storage testing and installation, with new/renewed batteries• Performance and reliability testing for batteries/modules used in ESS• Performance testing related to abuse battery cell, module and pack• Thermal propagation and fire exposure testing for EV battery cell, module and pack• Performance and validation services• Testing to meet OEM specificationsSGS has a network of six battery laboratories around the globe executing LEV, ESS and battery pack certification and performance tests making SGS one of the largest providers of battery testing in the TIC industry. These laboratories are located in Atlanta (USA), Munich (Germany), Shenzhen, Shanghai, Chongqing and Taipei (China). SGS offers testing against over 34 battery-specific standards within its ISO/IEC 27001 scope, and 12 battery-specific standards under its IECEE CB Scheme. See EV battery testing and battery and accumulator testing. To help device manufacturers, SGS also offers onsite auditing services to guarantee the quality of the batteries being supplied.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.