Cancer Biopsy Market Set to Reach USD 16.58 Billion, with a Healthy 13.20% CAGR Till Forecasts 2035

Cancer Biopsy Market

US, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Cancer Biopsy Market Set for Strong Growth Amidst Surge in Cancer Diagnoses and Diagnostic InnovationThe Global Cancer Biopsy Market Size is poised for dynamic growth, as outlined in the latest industry analysis by MRFR. Valued at USD 11.1 billion in 2024, the market is expected to more than double, reaching USD 20.0 billion by 2035 reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.49% from 2025 to 2035. Driven by a rise in global cancer incidence, cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, and increased awareness around early detection, the market is evolving to meet the demands of precision medicine.Get your copy now by clicking here:Market OverviewCancer remains a leading global health challenge, with diagnostic accuracy and early detection emerging as key strategies to improve outcomes. The Cancer Biopsy Market plays a pivotal role in this ecosystem, supported by the widespread adoption of minimally invasive techniques, including liquid biopsies, image-guided procedures, and AI-integrated analysis.Key Drivers Include:Rising global incidence of cancerSurge in demand for early and precise cancer diagnosticsTechnological innovations improving biopsy accuracy and safetyExpanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging marketsBuy it now by visiting here:Scope and SegmentationThe cancer biopsy industry spans a broad scope of diagnostic techniques, applications, and end-user facilities.By Type:Surgical Biopsy: Projected to grow from USD 3.2B (2024) to USD 6.0B (2035)Needle Biopsy: Leading with USD 4.0B (2024), forecasted to reach USD 7.5BEndoscopic Biopsy: Rising from USD 2.0B to USD 3.5BLiquid Biopsy: Expected to grow from USD 1.9B to USD 3.0B, driven by demand for non-invasive and real-time monitoring toolsBy Application:Breast, Lung, Colorectal, Prostate, and Liver Cancer dominate the landscapeEmphasis on personalized diagnostics enhances the role of biopsy in tailored treatment planningBy Technique:Core Needle BiopsyFine-Needle AspirationExcisional and Incisional BiopsyBy End User:Hospitals remain the primary hubs for biopsy servicesDiagnostic Laboratories play a critical role in advanced sample analysisCancer Research Institutes foster ongoing innovationRegional OutlookNorth America: Maintains a leadership role, projected to rise from USD 4.5B (2024) to USD 8.2B (2035)Europe: Significant presence, growing from USD 3.0B to USD 5.5BAsia Pacific (APAC): Poised for rapid growth, expanding from USD 2.5B to USD 4.5B thanks to healthcare modernizationSouth America and MEA: Emerging opportunities with growth from USD 1.1B combined in 2024 to USD 1.8B in 2035Key Players and Competitive LandscapeThe Cancer Biopsy Market is highly competitive and innovation-driven, with top players focusing on enhancing diagnostic accuracy, reducing invasiveness, and integrating AI for data analysis.Leading Companies Include:Abbott Laboratories – leveraging AI and advanced diagnostic systemsExact Sciences – pioneers in non-invasive, molecular diagnostic solutionsThermo Fisher Scientific, Hologic, Roche, and Illumina – key innovators in biopsy tools and genomic profilingQiagen, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, and bioMérieux – expanding global reach via M&As and partnershipsRecent Industry Developments:Abbott and Thermo Fisher unveil enhanced biopsy solutionsExact Sciences expands through acquisitions to boost early detection toolsRoche deepens investment in liquid biopsy partnershipsHologic and Illumina collaborate on genomic tumor profilingMarket Trends & OpportunitiesLiquid biopsy adoption is rising due to its less invasive nature and real-time tumor trackingAI and machine learning are transforming pathology analysis and workflow efficiencyExpanding healthcare access in developing regions offers strong growth potentialIncreasing demand for personalized medicine is accelerating innovation in biopsy techniquesConclusionAs cancer continues to affect millions globally, the cancer biopsy market emerges as a cornerstone in early diagnosis and precision treatment. With a robust growth trajectory and continuous advancements in diagnostic technology, the Global Cancer Biopsy Market is set to play an increasingly critical role in global health outcomes over the next decade.

