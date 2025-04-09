Hope Blooms Brunch to Raise Awareness and Funding for Sickle Cell Cure

Sickler Love

I started Sickle Cares because I’ve lived the pain of being unseen and misunderstood with sickle cell. No one should suffer in silence—we deserve to be heard, supported, and cured.” — Parrish Myles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community leaders, healthcare advocates, and changemakers will gather on Sunday, April 27, 2025, for Hope Blooms: A Sunday Brunch for Sickle Cell Awareness and Cure Funding, hosted at Eugene’s Restaurant starts at 11:00 AM.This intimate and impactful event is dedicated to shedding light on the urgent realities faced by individuals living with sickle cell disease (SCD). This genetic blood disorder disproportionately affects African American and underserved communities. Despite being one of the most common inherited conditions, sickle cell remains deeply underfunded and overlooked.Hope Blooms aims to change that narrative.“Hope Blooms is more than a brunch. It’s a call to action—a time to amplify the stories, needs, and voices of sickle cell warriors,” says Parrish Myles Executive Director of Sickle Cares Foundation.The event will feature:• Inspiring presentations from medical professionals, advocates, and lived-experience voices• Special guest appearances and community honorees• A live DJ, uplifting atmosphere, and gourmet brunch• A collective fundraising effort to directly support local awareness campaigns and national research toward a cureProceeds from the brunch will go toward [briefly name the benefiting organization(s) or research initiatives if applicable].Media are invited to attend and cover this transformative moment of community, advocacy, and hope in action. Interviews with organizers, sickle cell warriors, and healthcare professionals can be arranged upon request.Event DetailsWhat: Hope Blooms: A Sunday Brunch for Sickle Cell Awareness and Cure FundingWhen: Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 11:00 AM –Where: Eugene’s Restaurant, 5023 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019Tickets & RSVP: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/hope-blooms-la-celebrates-victory-over-sickle-cell AboutWhy Parrish Myles Founded the Hope Blooms Initiative - Parrish Myles knows firsthand what it means to fight an invisible battle.Born with sickle cell disease, Parrish has endured countless hospital stays, unrelenting pain crises, and moments of uncertainty that many can’t begin to imagine. Yet throughout his life, one reality has stood out even more starkly than the pain itself: the silence surrounding this illness. While millions suffer in the shadows, sickle cell disease remains critically underrepresented in both public discourse and medical research.That silence is what Parrish set out to break.Driven by resilience and fueled by purpose, Parrish founded Hope Blooms, a movement and platform to amplify the voices of those living with sickle cell and demand the attention, compassion, and resources the community has long been denied.“I created Hope Blooms because I’ve lived the struggle,” says Myles. “I’ve felt what it’s like to be unseen, misdiagnosed, or dismissed because people don’t understand sickle cell. I want others to know they’re not alone—and I want the world to wake up to our reality.”Through events like the Hope Blooms Sunday Brunch, Parrish builds bridges between survivors and supporters, patients and policymakers, and pain and possibility. His mission is clear:• Raise awareness, so no one suffers in silence.• Raise funding, so researchers and doctors have the tools to find a cure.• Raise community, so every sickle cell warrior knows they are deeply valued and never alone.What began as a personal fight has grown into a public calling—and with every voice added, the impact of Hope Blooms continues to grow.For press inquiries, sponsorship, or media passes, please contact:Shawnta Sawyers | 323-636-6632 | shawntandombo@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.