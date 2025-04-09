Study finds increase of invasive strep infections

The incidence of invasive group A strep infections increased from 3.6 to 8.2 cases per 100,000 people from 2013 to 2022, according to a study authored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published April 7 by JAMA. The authors concluded that accelerated efforts to prevent and control these infections are needed, especially among groups at highest risk of infection, which includes individuals 65 years or older, American Indian or Alaska Native persons, residents of long-term care facilities, people experiencing homelessness, and people who inject drugs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.