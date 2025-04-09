Road striping and pavement marker installation work on Lahaina Bypass

Main, News Posted on Apr 8, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of lane shifts on the Lahaina Bypass due to road striping and pavement marker installation work between Kai Hele Kū Street and Hōkiokio Place.

The work will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, April 10 and Friday, April 11 as well as Monday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 15. If the work is completed ahead of schedule, an update will be posted on HDOT’s Roadwork Page at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

Traffic in both directions will be maintained with a lane shift, so no lane closures will be necessary.

The work includes striping double-solid yellow lines to remove the current passing zone.

Work on the project is weather permitting.

Please follow all traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

Updates or changes to the project schedule will also be posted to HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.