NEBRASKA, April 9 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Expresses Disappointment in Legislature’s Failure to Advance Winner-Take-All

LINCOLN, NE -- Governor Jim Pillen today offered the following statement regarding the Legislature’s failure to end a filibuster to reach a fair up-or-down vote on LB3, which would restore Winner-Take-All to Nebraska’s electoral college vote allocation and unify our voice in presidential elections:

“I am deeply disappointed that a minority of the Legislature defeated the will of the majority of their colleagues and, more importantly, the majority of Nebraskans by filibustering Winner-Take-All. WTA is supported by a substantial majority of the people’s representatives and should have received a fair up-or-down vote. Nebraskans expect and deserve principled, straightforward consistency from their elected leaders, and I’m disappointed that the Legislature fell short of those expectations with its failure today.

I continue to believe that it is critical to pass WTA to strengthen Nebraska’s voice in presidential elections. There have been many efforts to fix it in the last 30 years, and I will continue to work with allies in the Legislature to get this done in time for the 2028 election.”