Treeline, Inc. Partners with Delgado Stone to Deliver Fractional CRO Services That Accelerate Sales Growth

Strategic Collaboration Demonstrates the Impact of Fractional Chief Revenue Officer Leadership on Revenue Performance

WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treeline, Inc., a leading U.S.-based sales recruitment agency, has partnered with Delgado Stone, a premier natural stone veneer manufacturer, to deliver Fractional CRO (Chief Revenue Officer) services. This collaboration reflects a growing trend among growth-focused companies seeking executive-level sales leadership without the overhead of a full-time hire.

The partnership showcases how Treeline’s network of experienced sales executives can help businesses implement transformative sales recruitment strategies, refine internal sales processes, and execute revenue-generating plans with measurable success.

“We found a real partner in Treeline, and we are excited to be building with them,” said Mike Wolfe, CEO of Delgado Stone Distributors. “Chris and the Treeline team quickly understood our objectives and were able to make an immediate impact. Having a partner that has this level of sales leadership expertise and fits within our budget is what we need to help our organization reach our short- and long-term goals.

Through the Treeline Fractional CRO model, Delgado Stone gained access to a highly experienced chief revenue officer who brings the expertise of a senior sales executive on a flexible, cost-effective basis. Treeline’s solution included aligning sales objectives, optimizing internal processes, and creating a scalable plan for continued revenue growth.

“Providing Delgado Stone with a Fractional CRO allowed them to achieve immediate sales growth and long-term strategic planning,” said Dan Fantasia, President of Treeline, Inc. “It’s a perfect example of how the right sales leadership—paired with a flexible engagement model—can produce real business impact.”

The Fractional CRO Model: Scalable Sales Leadership for Modern Companies

As companies navigate rapidly changing markets, many need executive-level sales leadership without committing to a full-time executive salary. The Fractional CRO model fills this gap—delivering strategic guidance, accountability, and leadership from a vetted expert.

Treeline’s Fractional CRO solution helps organizations:

-Drive top-line revenue growth

-Clarify sales goals and KPIs

-Build scalable sales processes

-Coach and align existing sales teams

-Reduce time-to-hire through smart sales recruitment

This service is especially powerful for companies working with or considering sales recruiting agencies, as it integrates talent strategy with leadership execution.

About Treeline, Inc.

Treeline, Inc. is a top-rated sales recruiting agency known for connecting companies with high-performing sales talent. Treeline offers a wide range of solutions—from executive sales recruiters to sales recruitment strategy consulting, including their innovative Fractional CRO model. Their tailored approach helps businesses attract and retain elite sales professionals that drive measurable growth.

Chris Simone, CRO Practice Leader

About Delgado Stone

Delgado Stone is a premier provider of natural stone veneer products. Based in Connecticut, the company is known for delivering high-quality building materials and exceptional service to architects, builders, and designers across North America. Their commitment to innovation and quality craftsmanship continues to set them apart in the industry.

Mike Wolfe, CEO

