Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,690 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 2267, NICS Data Reporting Act of 2025

H.R. 2267 would require the Department of Justice (DOJ) to report annually to the Congress on the demographic data of people who were found to be ineligible to purchase a firearm during a background check by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to the extent that data is available. The federal government and states use the NICS to conduct background checks on prospective buyers of firearms to determine whether they are ineligible under federal or state law to make such a purchase.

Under current policy, DOJ collects some demographic information for each prospective buyer of a firearm as part of the background check. Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that completing the report would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Jeremy Crimm. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 2267, NICS Data Reporting Act of 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more