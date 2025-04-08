H.R. 2267, NICS Data Reporting Act of 2025

H.R. 2267 would require the Department of Justice (DOJ) to report annually to the Congress on the demographic data of people who were found to be ineligible to purchase a firearm during a background check by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to the extent that data is available. The federal government and states use the NICS to conduct background checks on prospective buyers of firearms to determine whether they are ineligible under federal or state law to make such a purchase.

Under current policy, DOJ collects some demographic information for each prospective buyer of a firearm as part of the background check. Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that completing the report would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Jeremy Crimm. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.