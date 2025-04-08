Attorney General Pamela Bondi Swears In Harmeet Dhillon as the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division

On Monday April 7, 2025 the Justice Department announced that Harmeet Dhillon was sworn in as the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division (CRT). The Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, created in 1957 by the enactment of the Civil Rights Act of 1957, works to uphold the civil and constitutional rights of all persons in the United States, particularly some of the most vulnerable members of our society. The Division enforces federal statutes prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, disability, religion, familial status, national origin, and citizenship status. As the Assistant Attorney General, Harmeet Dhillion will bring experiences and perspectives to the DOJ unlike anyone before her.

