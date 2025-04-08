House Resolution 181 Printer's Number 1275

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - Sponsors CURRY, CEPHAS, MAYES, GIRAL, HOHENSTEIN, HILL-EVANS, McNEILL, VITALI, WAXMAN, VENKAT, McANDREW, NEILSON, PIELLI, SCHLOSSBERG, PROBST, SANCHEZ, KHAN, MADDEN, D. WILLIAMS, PARKER, CARROLL, BELLMON, O'MARA, DEASY, SAMUELSON, BOYD, CERRATO, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, RIVERA, STEELE, K.HARRIS

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the week of April 11 through 17, 2025, as "Black Maternal Health Week" in Pennsylvania to bring attention to the maternal health crisis and the importance of reducing maternal mortality and morbidity among Black women.

