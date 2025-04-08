Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,697 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 181 Printer's Number 1275

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - Sponsors

CURRY, CEPHAS, MAYES, GIRAL, HOHENSTEIN, HILL-EVANS, McNEILL, VITALI, WAXMAN, VENKAT, McANDREW, NEILSON, PIELLI, SCHLOSSBERG, PROBST, SANCHEZ, KHAN, MADDEN, D. WILLIAMS, PARKER, CARROLL, BELLMON, O'MARA, DEASY, SAMUELSON, BOYD, CERRATO, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, RIVERA, STEELE, K.HARRIS

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the week of April 11 through 17, 2025, as "Black Maternal Health Week" in Pennsylvania to bring attention to the maternal health crisis and the importance of reducing maternal mortality and morbidity among Black women.

Memo Subject

Designating April 11-17, 2025 as Black Maternal Health Week in Pennsylvania

Generated 04/08/2025 07:25 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 181 Printer's Number 1275

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more