House Resolution 180 Printer's Number 1274

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - Sponsors

GREEN, STAATS, T. JONES, KHAN, FLICK, SOLOMON, COOPER, SCOTT, BARTON, CEPHAS, MAJOR, PARKER, KUZMA, BELLMON, KRUPA, MUNROE, STRUZZI, O'MARA, McNEILL, HILL-EVANS, PICKETT, MADDEN, VITALI, GIRAL, WAXMAN, NEILSON, SANCHEZ, MAYES, CERRATO, CAUSER, PUGH, BOROWSKI, VENKAT, HOHENSTEIN, GALLAGHER, SCHLOSSBERG, MALAGARI, K.HARRIS, GILLEN, D. WILLIAMS

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the week of April 13 through 19, 2025, as "Public Safety Telecommunicators Week" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Recognizing April 13 -19, 2025 as "National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week” in Pennsylvania

Generated 04/08/2025 07:25 PM

