House Resolution 149 Printer's Number 1179

House Resolution 149

April 8

CURRY, CEPHAS, MAYES, GIRAL, VENKAT, HOHENSTEIN, HILL-EVANS, MADDEN, KAZEEM, PIELLI, BELLMON, RABB, SMITH-WADE-EL, NEILSON, RIVERA, SANCHEZ, D. WILLIAMS, CARROLL, O'MARA, BOYD, CERRATO, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, STEELE, K.HARRIS

A Resolution recognizing April 11, 2025, as "Black Doula Day" in Pennsylvania.

Recognizing April 11, 2025, as "Black Doula Day" in Pennsylvania.

