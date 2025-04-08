House Bill 749 Printer's Number 0765

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - House Bill 749 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MADSEN, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, KHAN, MADDEN, CURRY, HOWARD, MAYES, CERRATO, FLEMING, BOROWSKI, DAVIDSON, GREEN Short Title An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in public assistance, providing for distribution of SNAP benefits. Memo Subject SNAP Payment Distribution Study Actions 0765 Referred to HUMAN SERVICES, Feb. 26, 2025 Reported as committed, March 17, 2025 First consideration, March 17, 2025 Laid on the table, March 17, 2025 Removed from table, April 8, 2025 Generated 04/08/2025 07:25 PM

