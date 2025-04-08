House Bill 749 Printer's Number 0765
PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - House Bill 749
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MADSEN, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, KHAN, MADDEN, CURRY, HOWARD, MAYES, CERRATO, FLEMING, BOROWSKI, DAVIDSON, GREEN
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in public assistance, providing for distribution of SNAP benefits.
Memo Subject
SNAP Payment Distribution Study
Actions
|Referred to HUMAN SERVICES, Feb. 26, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 17, 2025
|First consideration, March 17, 2025
|Laid on the table, March 17, 2025
|Removed from table, April 8, 2025
