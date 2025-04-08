Submit Release
House Bill 749 Printer's Number 0765

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - House Bill 749

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MADSEN, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, KHAN, MADDEN, CURRY, HOWARD, MAYES, CERRATO, FLEMING, BOROWSKI, DAVIDSON, GREEN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in public assistance, providing for distribution of SNAP benefits.

Memo Subject

SNAP Payment Distribution Study

Actions

0765 Referred to HUMAN SERVICES, Feb. 26, 2025
Reported as committed, March 17, 2025
First consideration, March 17, 2025
Laid on the table, March 17, 2025
Removed from table, April 8, 2025

