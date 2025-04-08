House Bill 316 Printer's Number 0982

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - Sponsors D. WILLIAMS, PIELLI, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, KENYATTA, KHAN, CIRESI, DONAHUE, DALEY, GREEN, MADDEN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ

Short Title An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in neighborhood blight reclamation and revitalization, further providing for municipal permit denial.

Memo Subject Helping Municipalities Ensure a Strong Tax Base for Revitalization

Generated 04/08/2025 07:25 PM

