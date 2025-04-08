Submit Release
House Bill 269 Printer's Number 0214

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - Sponsors

VENKAT, FLICK, HILL-EVANS, KHAN, SANCHEZ, HADDOCK, DONAHUE, SCHLOSSBERG, SAMUELSON, HOHENSTEIN, CIRESI, HARKINS, WARREN, FREEMAN, KENYATTA, PROBST, HOWARD, KOSIEROWSKI, DEASY, GREEN, PUGH

Short Title

An Act amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, further providing for drug overdose medication.

Memo Subject

Creating Opioid Overdose Awareness Materials

