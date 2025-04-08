House Bill 269 Printer's Number 0214

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - Sponsors VENKAT, FLICK, HILL-EVANS, KHAN, SANCHEZ, HADDOCK, DONAHUE, SCHLOSSBERG, SAMUELSON, HOHENSTEIN, CIRESI, HARKINS, WARREN, FREEMAN, KENYATTA, PROBST, HOWARD, KOSIEROWSKI, DEASY, GREEN, PUGH

Short Title An Act amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, further providing for drug overdose medication.

Memo Subject Creating Opioid Overdose Awareness Materials

Generated 04/08/2025 07:25 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.